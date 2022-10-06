The Bank of England has unveiled further measures to ensure an “orderly end” to its emergency gilt-buying programme, which was launched after the mini-budget market turmoil left the UK on the brink of a financial crisis.The Bank said it will double the daily limit on its gilt-buying programme to £10 billion as the scheme draws to a close ahead of Friday’s cut-off.It said it has so far bought only around £5 billion of UK Government bonds under the £65 billion programme launched late last month, when it stepped in to avoid “widespread financial instability”.The central bank was forced to intervene...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO