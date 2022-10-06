Read full article on original website
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Oct. 10
River: Catfish, shellcracker. It’s about as good as it gets. River is very low. Bay: Black drum, black snapper, a few redfish. Surf: Some pompano being caught. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists...
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to rebuild four years after Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael left Panama City with a different landscape exactly four years ago. “There was total devastation here in the city,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “It took us about 24, 25 days just to get power back on.”. It took weeks...
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Grady Brown Park to close for phase two construction Oct. 17, 2022 – Spring 2023
Beginning Monday, October 17, 2022 through Spring 2023, Grady Brown Park is scheduled to be closed for Phase Two construction. The project will include a new, extended retaining wall, larger beach area, 80-foot lit flagpole, well-defined navigation for vessels, among other improvements. A reopening date will be announced when determined.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
WEAR
4 seriously injured in head-on collision on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday evening on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. It happened around 6:55 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles. Five people in all were injured:. 51-year-old Destin man - serious injuries. 47-year-old Destin woman - critical injuries. 37-year-old Crestview...
wcsx.com
Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire
It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach man hits for $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Fort Walton Beach man hit big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Tuesday, Andrew Hyche claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. Hyche...
333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9. With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings. Oct. 10 Standings: Division […]
Crestview man arrested for asking 9-year-old to drive him home: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked the nine-year-old to drive […]
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
washingtoncounty.news
Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
niceville.com
Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama
The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
mypcblife.com
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
