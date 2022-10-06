ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Oct. 10

River: Catfish, shellcracker. It’s about as good as it gets. River is very low. Bay: Black drum, black snapper, a few redfish. Surf: Some pompano being caught. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Grady Brown Park to close for phase two construction Oct. 17, 2022 – Spring 2023

Beginning Monday, October 17, 2022 through Spring 2023, Grady Brown Park is scheduled to be closed for Phase Two construction. The project will include a new, extended retaining wall, larger beach area, 80-foot lit flagpole, well-defined navigation for vessels, among other improvements. A reopening date will be announced when determined.
FREEPORT, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base

A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

4 seriously injured in head-on collision on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday evening on Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. It happened around 6:55 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles. Five people in all were injured:. 51-year-old Destin man - serious injuries. 47-year-old Destin woman - critical injuries. 37-year-old Crestview...
DESTIN, FL
wcsx.com

Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire

It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9. With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings. Oct. 10 Standings: Division […]
DESTIN, FL
Radio Ink

Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida

IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay

Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
BONIFAY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Moisture rises and rain will return

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
AL.com

Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama

The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
mypcblife.com

Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church

I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

