ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
First look: Marble Falls hotel set for massive $5M remodel
The hotel will be ready by spring 2023.
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
papercitymag.com
This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club
The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Austin
Austin has a wide variety of Italian cuisine, including authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh, springy pasta, and restaurants serving Italian-American red sauce. Austin’s abundance of Italian restaurants might be a little overwhelming, but in the nicest manner possible. Italian cuisine comes in a vast range, which Austin is fortunate to have.
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco Empire Is Causing ‘Violent’ Displacement of Residents
Chip and Joanna Gaines helped build up the Waco, Texas, economy, but it might not be benefitting locals. Here's what one resident had to say.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Toyota Field to host inaugural San Antonio Taco and Margarita Festival
The one-day festival will also include live professional wrestling.
mySanAntonio.com
