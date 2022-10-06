ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, TX

austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
papercitymag.com

This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club

The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
FORT WORTH, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11

A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
kut.org

$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?

The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
AUSTIN, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Austin

Austin has a wide variety of Italian cuisine, including authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh, springy pasta, and restaurants serving Italian-American red sauce. Austin’s abundance of Italian restaurants might be a little overwhelming, but in the nicest manner possible. Italian cuisine comes in a vast range, which Austin is fortunate to have.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville

Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
