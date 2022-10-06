ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

Last round of Rebuild Illinois funds includes Glen Avenue reconstruction project

The last $250 million chunk of Rebuild Illinois infrastructure project funding includes a major update to a busy Peoria road. At a news conference on Thursday, Illinois Department of Transportation, Secretary Omer Osman announced the final installment of funding coming to Peoria, $7.58 million, will be used for a reconstruction of Glen Avenue from U.S. 150 to University Street.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them

PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
1470 WMBD

Dehumidifier cause of mid-afternoon Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A faulty dehumidifier is to blame for a mid-afternoon fire in the central part of Peoria. Peoria Fire crews were called to the home around 1:45 P.M. Thursday, when a person inside the home heard an explosion in the basement and started to smell smoke, and called for help.
PEORIA, IL
theoldmotor.com

Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Tazewell County state's attorney, sheriff challenge SAFE-T Act in court

Add Tazewell County's top prosecutor and sheriff to a growing list of law enforcement officials around Illinois suing to block full implementation and ultimately overturn a criminal justice reform bill signed into law nearly two years ago. Tazewell County State's Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed suit Wednesday...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

One dead in Sheridan road hit and run

One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World

As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
PEORIA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female

A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
DWIGHT, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria Area Reader’s Theatre Ensemble performs 'Inherit the Wind' at the PRM giant screen theatre

On this week’s episode of Out and About, Edie Barnard joins host Jenn Gordon to talk about “Inherit the Wind”. The timeless drama depicting issues of science and faith and how society grapples with these controversies is an imaginative dramatization of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey Trial”. In this landmark trial, high school teacher John Scopes was tried for violating a Tennessee law forbidding the teaching of “…the simian descent of man.”
PEORIA, IL

