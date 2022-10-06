Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
Last round of Rebuild Illinois funds includes Glen Avenue reconstruction project
The last $250 million chunk of Rebuild Illinois infrastructure project funding includes a major update to a busy Peoria road. At a news conference on Thursday, Illinois Department of Transportation, Secretary Omer Osman announced the final installment of funding coming to Peoria, $7.58 million, will be used for a reconstruction of Glen Avenue from U.S. 150 to University Street.
25newsnow.com
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them
PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
1470 WMBD
Dehumidifier cause of mid-afternoon Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A faulty dehumidifier is to blame for a mid-afternoon fire in the central part of Peoria. Peoria Fire crews were called to the home around 1:45 P.M. Thursday, when a person inside the home heard an explosion in the basement and started to smell smoke, and called for help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbu.org
'We all lost:' daughter remembers Samuel Vincent Richmond as outgoing, caring
Samuel “Vincent” Richmond was shot and killed by four Peoria Police Department officers around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria has said Richmond was armed and placed officers in a life-threatening situation. Richmond's daughter, Eterica Bradley, the next...
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
wcbu.org
Tazewell County state's attorney, sheriff challenge SAFE-T Act in court
Add Tazewell County's top prosecutor and sheriff to a growing list of law enforcement officials around Illinois suing to block full implementation and ultimately overturn a criminal justice reform bill signed into law nearly two years ago. Tazewell County State's Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed suit Wednesday...
wcbu.org
One dead in Sheridan road hit and run
One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
wcbu.org
Peoria Area Reader’s Theatre Ensemble performs 'Inherit the Wind' at the PRM giant screen theatre
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Edie Barnard joins host Jenn Gordon to talk about “Inherit the Wind”. The timeless drama depicting issues of science and faith and how society grapples with these controversies is an imaginative dramatization of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey Trial”. In this landmark trial, high school teacher John Scopes was tried for violating a Tennessee law forbidding the teaching of “…the simian descent of man.”
Comments / 0