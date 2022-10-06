Read full article on original website
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 0
LOB_San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B_Machado (1). RBIs_Nola 2 (2), Grisham (3), Machado (3), Soto 2 (2). SB_Kim (1). CS_Soto (1). S_Soto, Nola. Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar 2, Myers 2); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners...
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead...
Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 9:31. TB_Fournette 1 pass from Brady (Gage pass from Brady), 6:09. Atl_A.Williams 8 run (Koo kick), 13:39. Atl_Zaccheaus 19 pass from Mariota (Hodge pass from Mariota), 4:38. AtlTB. First downs1926. Total Net Yards261420. Rushes-yards31-15123-69 Passing110351. Punt Returns1-282-40 Kickoff Returns3-691-18 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int14-25-035-52-0 Sacked-Yards Lost5-370-0 Punts6-48.3334-49.25.
L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28
Cle_Chubb 41 run (York kick), 12:01. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:59. Key Plays: Brissett 10 pass to Cooper; Chubb 14 run. Cleveland 7, L.A. Chargers 0. Cle_Cooper 11 pass from Brissett (York kick), 4:01. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Brissett 20 pass to Cooper; Hunt 17 run; Brissett 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Cleveland 14, L.A. Chargers 0.
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
