Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson
The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Essence
Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"
The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
soultracks.com
Kelley Andre
Official Biography (courtesy of Kelley Andre) No newcomer to the art of performing, Kelley Andre is a multi-talented Entertainer, Singer and Songwriter. A New York native, his infused Jazz, Funk, R&B & New Soul sound and style delivers a distinct & melodic 2nd Tenor/ Baritone flavor that permeates inner souls.
Popculture
Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80
Jody Miller, the Grammy Award-winning country artist known for her hits in the 1960s and '70s that began with the crossover single "Queen of the House," has died. Miller passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 6 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 80.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
thehypemagazine.com
Dallas String Quartet Share Classical Crossover Album “Love Always”
The Dallas String Quartet (DSQ) recently released its new album “Love Always.” Through their signature electrifying instrumentation, lush string arrangements, and elegant compositional nods to their classical roots, DSQ deliver a luxurious collection of their string renditions of beloved pop classics such as “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay, Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Weaving classical elements from composers like Bach and Rochmonanof into their pop arrangements, DSQ curates a floral soundtrack perfect for the most blissful of moments.
NOLA.com
Judith Owen releases 'Come On & Get It,' an album of brassy ’40s and '50s jazz and big band tunes from women vocalists
Renowned jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington dated a trombone player named Gus Chappell, and that explains some of her song “Big Long Sliding Thing.” She said her tune “Long John Blues” was about her dentist, but the lyrics about getting a cavity filled sound like anything but a regular appointment.
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.
He helped legitimize a style of music on the fringes of pop and spread Beach music beyond the Carolinas.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
nippertown.com
Album Review: Chris Pellnat’s “Go”
HUDSON – With his latest release, Go, which came out on September 16th, Chris Pellnat has crafted an album that at times is as quirky as it is enjoyable. Bordering on nostalgic sounds from genres such as early 2000’s indie-rock, and 1950’s rock, Pellnat utilizes unusual instrumentation choices to create a record that can perk up a listener’s ears from time-to-time as they make their way through the songs.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson unveils the G-Bird, a new acoustic that blends the ‘Player Port’ with the classic Hummingbird profile
Gibson’s latest acoustic guitar, the G-Bird, offers a genuine combination of classic and contemporary, melding its iconic Hummingbird model with an additional ‘Player Port’ soundhole placed on the upper horn. Part of the firm’s Generation Collection (all of which feature the Player Port), the G-Bird’s Hummingbird profile...
thehypemagazine.com
R&B and Neo-Soul Sensation – Discover Exactly Who “V3nus” Really Is!
The evolution of music and the music industry over the past few decades has been quite pronounced. Since the 1960s onwards, newly created genres such as Neo-Soul, Rap, Afro Beats, House, Amapiano and K-Pop have taken center stage. On the other hand, relatively older genres like Jazz and R&B have had to significantly evolve to keep up with the ever-changing music landscape. This evolutionary process in the music industry has also inspired crossover artists who showcase both new and old school genres in their music. One such artist is the talented songstress, V3nus. She has managed to seamlessly combine the “R&B” genre and the “Neo-Soul” genre.
‘Pet Sounds’ Was the First Time the Beach Boys Didn’t Play Instruments on an Album
The Beach Boys released their album 'Pet Sounds,' with most songs arranged by Brian Wilson. Here's what we know about the 1966 release.
