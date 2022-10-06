Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
BBC
Malvern Hills Trust 'frustrated' after dogs attack sheep
The Malvern Hills Trust said it was "frustrated" at some dog owners after recent sheep attacks. In the past three weeks, sheep have been chased by dogs off leads in the hills, with one being killed and another bitten. John Chance, Malvern Hills grazier who manages the livestock, said some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Staffordshire and Shropshire: Hare coursing clampdown
Police forces across two counties are teaming up to clamp down on illegal hare coursing. Officers from Staffordshire and West Mercia Police will work with Bradford Estates which owns 12,000 acres of land across Shropshire and Staffordshire. Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the...
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
KIDS・
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Camilla isn’t the woman who almost destroyed the monarchy – she’s the one helping to save it
WHEN the history of the 21st Century is written and we look back on events with the dispassionate gaze of hindsight, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will be remembered for one big thing. The King’s wife, though a person of past controversy, will, in my view, be judged not as the...
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
People are only just realising the correct way to put clothes on hangers and it’s blowing their minds
WE'VE all been there, you decide to give your entire wardrobe a declutter only for the coat hangers to battle you the entire way. But it turns out it's because you've been using them wrong - and there's actually a correct way to get them through your clothes. TikToker Sidney...
A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece
Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.
Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
Comments / 0