ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering

A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Malvern Hills Trust 'frustrated' after dogs attack sheep

The Malvern Hills Trust said it was "frustrated" at some dog owners after recent sheep attacks. In the past three weeks, sheep have been chased by dogs off leads in the hills, with one being killed and another bitten. John Chance, Malvern Hills grazier who manages the livestock, said some...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#Frogs#Bananas#Amphibian#Tree Frog#Hispaniolan
BBC

Staffordshire and Shropshire: Hare coursing clampdown

Police forces across two counties are teaming up to clamp down on illegal hare coursing. Officers from Staffordshire and West Mercia Police will work with Bradford Estates which owns 12,000 acres of land across Shropshire and Staffordshire. Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy