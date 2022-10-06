Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
A Brand New Island Appears in the Pacific Ocean
The underwater volcano has again created a small island. In the southwest Pacific Ocean, a seafloor ridge with the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world stretches from New Zealand to Tonga. On September 10, 2022, one of these underwater volcanoes awoke. Since then, the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands has repeatedly ejected plumes of steam and ash, oozed lava, and discolored the surrounding water.
Chile's Easter Island 'Moai' statues face irreparable damage after wildfire
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - A number of Easter Island’s iconic ‘Moai’ stone statues suffered irreparable damage after a wildfire swept through the island earlier this week, the island’s mayor told Reuters on Friday.
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast and dumped torrential rains across Central America before reemerging over the Pacific as a tropical storm. It was forecast to travel parallel to the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday. Julia hit Sunday as a...
Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast before weakening
Hurricane Orlene brought strong winds and heavy rains to Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast on Monday but rapidly weakened as it moved inland, forecasters said. Orlene came ashore as a Category One hurricane—the lowest on a scale of five—packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Earthquake swarm under Laguna del Maule volcanic complex, Chile
A new seismic swarm started in under the Laguna del Maule volcanic complex in Chile on October 1, 2022. Between 01:06 UTC on October 1 and 11:00 UTC on October 2, monitoring stations in the vicinity of the complex recorded a total of 330 volcano-tectonic earthquakes, associated with rock fracturing, located 7.1 km (4.4 miles) SSW of the crater, SERNAGEOMIN reports.1.
