The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
scitechdaily.com

A Brand New Island Appears in the Pacific Ocean

The underwater volcano has again created a small island. In the southwest Pacific Ocean, a seafloor ridge with the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world stretches from New Zealand to Tonga. On September 10, 2022, one of these underwater volcanoes awoke. Since then, the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands has repeatedly ejected plumes of steam and ash, oozed lava, and discolored the surrounding water.
BoardingArea

Travel Alert October 2022: Hurricane Orlene to Impact Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Orlene, whose landfall could occur as soon as early tomorrow morning, Monday, October 3, 2022 somewhere along Las Islas Marias.
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Bratislava, Slovakia: the Danube, dumplings and rubber duck cocktails

Koliba Kamzik is a small place next to the main square in Bratislava which aims to recreate the countryside feel of the area it is named after. The menu features traditional dishes (there’s a lot of bryndza, a cheese made from sheep’s milk mainly produced in the Carpathian mountains) as well as great sharing platters with pork belly, potato pancakes and sauerkraut.
Pinkbike.com

Red Bull Rampage Announces 2022 Venue

In just two weeks, the first rider will drop in at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage on Friday, October 21st. For this 16th edition of the big-mountain freeride competition, 18 of the best freeride athletes will travel from across the globe to Virgin, Utah. Now, we have confirmation that the...
Phys.org

Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast before weakening

Hurricane Orlene brought strong winds and heavy rains to Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast on Monday but rapidly weakened as it moved inland, forecasters said. Orlene came ashore as a Category One hurricane—the lowest on a scale of five—packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
watchers.news

Earthquake swarm under Laguna del Maule volcanic complex, Chile

A new seismic swarm started in under the Laguna del Maule volcanic complex in Chile on October 1, 2022. Between 01:06 UTC on October 1 and 11:00 UTC on October 2, monitoring stations in the vicinity of the complex recorded a total of 330 volcano-tectonic earthquakes, associated with rock fracturing, located 7.1 km (4.4 miles) SSW of the crater, SERNAGEOMIN reports.1.
scitechdaily.com

Exploring Earth From Space: Lake Trasimeno – The Fourth Largest Lake in Italy

Lake Trasimeno, the fourth largest lake in Italy, is featured in this week’s European Space Agency (ESA) Earth From Space image. Lake Trasimeno is located in central Italy, around 20 km (12 miles) west of Perugia, and encompasses an area of around 128 sq km (50 square miles). It is shallow, only reaching a maximum depth of around 6 meters (20 feet), although the lake’s water level varies depending on meteorological and climatic conditions.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Big Jumps & Sick Whips As Dylan Stark Pulls Out the eMTB for 'High Voltage'

If you don't know him by now you will come October 21st as he will compete in his first Red Bull Rampage. Coming from humble beginnings Dylan has put his heart and soul into his riding and the determination and will power put him on a path that he says saved his life. He's now become one of the most exciting riders to watch with his ridiculous wall riding style. If there's something crazy out there it's either been done by Dylan or it's on his radar. It's hard not to admire this rider.
CBS News

Orlene strengthens into hurricane off Mexico's coast

Orlene, off of Mexico's Pacific coast, strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The slow-moving cyclone comes as the powerful storm Ian continues to unleash extreme weather conditions across southeastern U.S. states. Located around 235 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Orlene was moving north Saturday...
drifttravel.com

Verdad Nicaragua Announces Sun Salutations and Surf

Exhalation and Exhilaration combine to create a dynamic retreat led by Yogi Tisha Gray and the professional surf coaches at Verdad Nicaragua. The Establishing Presence Retreat is slated for April 14-21, 2023 at the laidback, yet luxurious, boutique property, Verdad Nicaragua. Located on Playa Escameca in Southern Nicaragua, the eco-resort...
