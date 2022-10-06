So , it will most likely happen again , since said Jailer is not going to be investigated , as to what went wrong until he's captured . You've got to be kidding me , there's been major screw ups here . Those people need to be fired , not allowed to keep letting these things happen . Great job CCPD . 👏
That’s one sheriff who shouldn’t be re elected again . The guy already had a bunch of charges now they add more which makes it even worse . He’s going away for a long time . So ridiculous how they trumped up charges . Maybe he just went behind a headstone to relieve himself ? Or fell into a grave already dug up ? Whatever the case maybe . He’s running !
but ain't that corrections off only job to keep the inmates inside. what happen to the law and order Abbott shouts about he still hasn't replace the funds for the texas department of Justice ( roughly 10% in an already under funded program) and has over 3 billion in donations and reallocate money for a border wall we have yet to see but how convient that this year and last year he is shipping immigrants else where stopping trucks at the border causing further economic hardship and doesn't give a dang about our safty while living talking about he a man of God I volunteer as tribute to roll that asset out of office and take him to the hill country and find the tallest hill to let him roll down such a hateful horrific non Christian man
