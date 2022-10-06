ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coryell County, TX

Comments / 30

Samantha Rose
3d ago

So , it will most likely happen again , since said Jailer is not going to be investigated , as to what went wrong until he's captured . You've got to be kidding me , there's been major screw ups here . Those people need to be fired , not allowed to keep letting these things happen . Great job CCPD . 👏

Reply(2)
9
Pedro Barrera
3d ago

That’s one sheriff who shouldn’t be re elected again . The guy already had a bunch of charges now they add more which makes it even worse . He’s going away for a long time . So ridiculous how they trumped up charges . Maybe he just went behind a headstone to relieve himself ? Or fell into a grave already dug up ? Whatever the case maybe . He’s running !

Reply(2)
5
Damita Ware
3d ago

but ain't that corrections off only job to keep the inmates inside. what happen to the law and order Abbott shouts about he still hasn't replace the funds for the texas department of Justice ( roughly 10% in an already under funded program) and has over 3 billion in donations and reallocate money for a border wall we have yet to see but how convient that this year and last year he is shipping immigrants else where stopping trucks at the border causing further economic hardship and doesn't give a dang about our safty while living talking about he a man of God I volunteer as tribute to roll that asset out of office and take him to the hill country and find the tallest hill to let him roll down such a hateful horrific non Christian man

Reply(3)
8
fox44news.com

Killeen Police investigate 16th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy. On Sunday, Killeen Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, around 6:10 A.M. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Five Sentences Handed Out In 35th District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth, pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to ten(10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Delia Perez,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX

