‘Billions of Dollars Get Left Behind': The 401(K) Industry Now Has a ‘Lost and Found' for Your Old Retirement Accounts

Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
Meet a Millennial Who Co-Founded a $2 Billion Company: Scary Opportunities Are ‘Exactly How a Stellar Career Is Made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says
"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
Long-Term Unemployment Dips by Another 70,000 People. Here's What That Means for Job Seekers
Long-term unemployment declined by 70,000 last month to about 1.1 million people, according to the September jobs report issued Friday. The long-term unemployed account for 18.5% of all jobless individuals, down sharply from the pandemic-era peak over 43% in March 2021. The labor market is cooling a bit but remains...
New Cars Are Finally Back in Stock — But Americans Might Not Be Able to Afford Them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says Today's Biggest Threat Isn't Inflation — It's Recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.5% in September, Payrolls Rise by 263,000 as Job Market Stays Strong
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, short of the Dow Jones estimate for 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.2 percentage point as the labor force participation rate edged lower. Average hourly earnings rose 5% from a year ago, slightly below the estimate. Leisure and hospitality, health care...
