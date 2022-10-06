ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st Monkeypox Case Reported At Central Pennsylvania Elementary School

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Someone who was recently at a central Pennsylvania elementary has tested positive for monkeypox, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Cumberland Valley School District made an announced of to parents on the Shaull Elementary School website.

In the letter, the administration explains that personal communication has already been made with “anyone believed to have been in close proximity with the individual.”

“We share this information not to cause alarm, but simply in an effort to ensure transparency in what we know,” the message reads.

The school’s custodial staff is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the building, according to the letter.

And district administrators are in communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health about the situation.

It is not immediately clear if the patient is a student, staff member, or a visitor to the school.

The officials reminded parents to watch out for symptoms of monkeypox such as a blister-like rash, fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as reminding them that the virus is transmitted through close, personal, and "often skin-to-skin."

The district only reminded parents and guardians to keep sick children at home saying, " we ask that you continue to help us by keeping your child home if they are feeling unwell. If there is ever a time in which you believe your child has monkeypox, please contact their healthcare provider and notify our school nurse."

You can read the full statement here.

