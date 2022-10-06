Watchdog Sues for Details About Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s Mideast Travels After Saudis Reportedly Poured Billions into Duo’s Funds

Anyone with an IQ over 50 should know Jared and Ivanka should not be the number 1+2 advisors to the President.And the Jared gets back from Saudia Arabia gets a billion dollars deal for fledgling investment firm. Maybe he got his hands on some documents or info the UAB was willing to pay for
tRumps 1st official state visit.... yep you guessed it Saudi Arabia. He bowed to the terrorist King and touched the glowing orb with Melanie.
Interesting to know that some believed the former president gave away his presidential salary while in office, which is still in doubt. The conman created a perfect backdoor to funnel ill-gotten 💰 directly into his pocket.
Related
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.
RELATED PEOPLE
'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'
H.R. McMaster was so worried Rudy Giuliani was a foreign agent that he made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani visited, book says
New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
One of the chief architects of the GOP's stance for denying the 2020 election said he 'never egged on any' claims of mass voter fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
Trump staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden in White House air conditioner, Haberman book reveals
‘Fat, phony and whiny’: How Trump speaks about DeSantis in private, according to a new book
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
‘As Far as I’m Concerned, That’s the End of It’: Skeptical Special Master Presses Trump’s Lawyers on Declassification Evasions at Hearing
GOP reps seek Treasury reports on ‘millions’ paid to Biden family by Chinese company
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 230