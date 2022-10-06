ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchdog Sues for Details About Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s Mideast Travels After Saudis Reportedly Poured Billions into Duo’s Funds

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Edward Baker
3d ago

Anyone with an IQ over 50 should know Jared and Ivanka should not be the number 1+2 advisors to the President.And the Jared gets back from Saudia Arabia gets a billion dollars deal for fledgling investment firm. Maybe he got his hands on some documents or info the UAB was willing to pay for

BB61
3d ago

tRumps 1st official state visit.... yep you guessed it Saudi Arabia. He bowed to the terrorist King and touched the glowing orb with Melanie.

Ad Ol
3d ago

Interesting to know that some believed the former president gave away his presidential salary while in office, which is still in doubt. The conman created a perfect backdoor to funnel ill-gotten 💰 directly into his pocket.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
