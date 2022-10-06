Read full article on original website
PayPal won’t fine users for misinformation posts, policy posted “in error”
PayPal on Saturday denied that it intends to fine users who use its service to "promote misinformation," saying an earlier policy update notice describing such a change was sent "in error." Driving the news: A new PayPal Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) expanded the company's list of prohibited activities to include...
A new doc about the first crypto company to IPO
The new documentary about the U.S.'s leading crypto exchange is called COIN, but they might as well have called it BRIAN, after its chief executive. Why it matters: Coinbase has taken the vanguard of the crypto industry in the public imagination (much as Facebook is synonymous with social media). COIN — which is also its ticker symbol — appears to be its effort to get out in front of the criticism that has come with that position.
India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info
Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
