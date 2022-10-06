Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
Cooler day ahead for Sunday with a mostly sunny afternoon
Sunday expect widespread frost with the higher elevations seeing their first freeze. Temps Sunday morning will be in the low 30s with higher elevations in the mid to upper 20s! At least the sunshine will be around all day but don’t expect it to help temps as we only push the mid 50s.
WVNT-TV
Another cold night in store with some under a Frost Advisory tonight
Tonight will continue our cold trend for the past several nights with another cold night in store. While tonight will be a clear one, we will still see temperatures get down into the 30s and 20s across the forecast with some areas under a Frost Advisory tonight. Still make sure that if you have any plants that need to be protected, either cover them up or take them inside if possible!
WVNT-TV
A cold and chilly night ahead with frost and freeze conditions for your Saturday night
Tonight will continue our cold conditions with tonight being especially a chilly and cold night ahead. While much of us will be dry and with minimum cloud cover, our temperatures will start to see our first taste of winter, getting down into the 20s for most areas. For that reason, the National Weather Service has upgraded our Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning across the region. The National Weather Service has also issued a new Frost Advisory across the areas not effected by the Frost Warnings.
WVNT-TV
A mostly cloudy and cold night ahead, with temperatures approaching mid 30s.
Tonight will be a mostly cloudy night for our forecast. We are dealing with the remnants of the passing cold front we had and while we could see some showers still show up near the mountains this evening, it should be a dry night regardless. These clouds will stay in our forecast for tonight and gradually fading away by tomorrow morning. Tonight will also begin our cold stretch across the region for the next few days, with tonight’s lows getting into the mid 30s, with Pocahontas county under a Frost Advisory tonight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parts of West Virginia could see first frost of the season this weekend
Weather will be colder than usual in West Virginia this weekend which could bring the season's first frost in some areas.
WHSV
West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway
(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
St. Albans home sustains heavy damage in fire
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans home was severely damaged by a fire on Saturday night. The St. Albans Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 2200 block of McKinley Ave. at around 8 p.m. They say that crews quickly knocked down a heavy fire at the rear of the […]
Bridge Day kicks off one week from today; find out what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final countdown to West Virginia’s largest single-day festival – Bridge Day 2022 – is officially on! Get ready for in-your-face excitement brought to you by the professional BASE jumpers and rappelers. But before attending Bridge Day, it’s important to know the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Crossroads Mall confirms Trick-or-Treating for 2022 holiday
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the month of October well underway, businesses and organizations across the state are making preparations for the upcoming Halloween holiday. Several cities and counties have announced their plans for navigating the traditional Trick-or-Treat aspect of the holiday, with many organizations such as Tamarack...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in West Virginia
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
Boston University
Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It
The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
Rising utility costs prompt concern heading into the winter months
Experts say the average cost of heating a home is projected to increase by 17% this winter. Groups in our area that help people who are facing utility termination are preparing for a tough year.
WTRF
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate. Backup U.S....
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
Comments / 0