Environment

WVNT-TV

Cooler day ahead for Sunday with a mostly sunny afternoon

Sunday expect widespread frost with the higher elevations seeing their first freeze. Temps Sunday morning will be in the low 30s with higher elevations in the mid to upper 20s! At least the sunshine will be around all day but don’t expect it to help temps as we only push the mid 50s.
WVNT-TV

Another cold night in store with some under a Frost Advisory tonight

Tonight will continue our cold trend for the past several nights with another cold night in store. While tonight will be a clear one, we will still see temperatures get down into the 30s and 20s across the forecast with some areas under a Frost Advisory tonight. Still make sure that if you have any plants that need to be protected, either cover them up or take them inside if possible!
WVNT-TV

A cold and chilly night ahead with frost and freeze conditions for your Saturday night

Tonight will continue our cold conditions with tonight being especially a chilly and cold night ahead. While much of us will be dry and with minimum cloud cover, our temperatures will start to see our first taste of winter, getting down into the 20s for most areas. For that reason, the National Weather Service has upgraded our Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning across the region. The National Weather Service has also issued a new Frost Advisory across the areas not effected by the Frost Warnings.
WVNT-TV

A mostly cloudy and cold night ahead, with temperatures approaching mid 30s.

Tonight will be a mostly cloudy night for our forecast. We are dealing with the remnants of the passing cold front we had and while we could see some showers still show up near the mountains this evening, it should be a dry night regardless. These clouds will stay in our forecast for tonight and gradually fading away by tomorrow morning. Tonight will also begin our cold stretch across the region for the next few days, with tonight’s lows getting into the mid 30s, with Pocahontas county under a Frost Advisory tonight.
West Virginia State
WHSV

West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway

(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
WOWK 13 News

St. Albans home sustains heavy damage in fire

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans home was severely damaged by a fire on Saturday night. The St. Albans Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 2200 block of McKinley Ave. at around 8 p.m. They say that crews quickly knocked down a heavy fire at the rear of the […]
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall confirms Trick-or-Treating for 2022 holiday

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the month of October well underway, businesses and organizations across the state are making preparations for the upcoming Halloween holiday. Several cities and counties have announced their plans for navigating the traditional Trick-or-Treat aspect of the holiday, with many organizations such as Tamarack...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Boston University

Can You Spell “West Virginia”? Many in the Mountain State Need Help with It

The most spell-checked words, including in BU’s five key feeder states. America has a pandemic. Not that one—we’re referring to the outbreak of bad spelling. Google Trends surfed “how do you spell…” searches made in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to discern which word flummoxed the most people in each. Axios summarized the results: “There are some doozies across our great nation.” (The illustrations accompanying this story show Google Trends’ most searched-for words in the five biggest feeder states for BU’s Class of 2026.)
WTRF

Actually fun facts about West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate. Backup U.S....
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
