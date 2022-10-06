Tonight will be a mostly cloudy night for our forecast. We are dealing with the remnants of the passing cold front we had and while we could see some showers still show up near the mountains this evening, it should be a dry night regardless. These clouds will stay in our forecast for tonight and gradually fading away by tomorrow morning. Tonight will also begin our cold stretch across the region for the next few days, with tonight’s lows getting into the mid 30s, with Pocahontas county under a Frost Advisory tonight.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO