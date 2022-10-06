Read full article on original website
Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely
Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
Labor Questions Surround Poplar Place Project
Springfield aldermen will consider an ordinance in the coming week to spend more than $2 million in TIF funds to improve roads and buildings in the Poplar Place neighborhood. But it’s still unclear if labor issues on the project will be a stumbling block. The owners of the property...
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
Services Set For Veteran Educator, School Board Member Mike Zimmers
Services have been set for longtime Springfield educator and school board member Mike Zimmers, who passed away last week at the age of 72. Zimmers worked for 34 years in District 186 as a teacher, principal, and administrator, and had spent nine years on the school board, including three as board president, up until his death.
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
Number Of New Local COVID Infections Holds Steady
The number of new COVID infections in Sangamon County appears to be leveling off. The county saw 209 new confirmed cases in the past week, compared to 215 the week before. And there were no new local deaths connected to the virus in the past week. Sangamon County now stands...
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’
(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
Friends of Lincoln Library Fall Book Roundup This Saturday
Looking to get rid of some stuff and give it to a good cause? The Lincoln Library is accepting gently used books, CDs, games, and albums. Volunteers will unload your vehicle for you! Simply pull into North Alley, and they will handle the rest (they reserve the right to refuse an item). It’s happening this Saturday (10/8) from 9a-noon. See you there!
SJ-R Parent Company Now Publishing Controversial Proft ”Newspapers”
After one Illinois newspaper company dropped its contract to print and distribute political ads made to look like newspapers… another company has picked up that business. Gannett Publishing, the parent company of Springfield’s State Journal-Register, confirms that it now has the contract to publish and mail the materials produced by Local Government Information Services, the company run by conservative political activist and radio talk show host Dan Proft.
