CIA in GF lands EDA grant
The Grand Forks Public Schools has received a $520,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The money will be used for the procurement of equipment for the Career Impact Academy and its occupational training program. The grant will be matched with $130,000 in local...
IRISHMAN SHANTY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING OWNERSHIP WITHIN THE GREGG FAMILY
The Irishman’s Shanty has been a part of Crookston since 1945 and a place many have gone for food, drinks, and celebration. During that time, it has gone through many different owners, and the Shanty is currently in the works of having a new one. The Shanty has been...
North Dakota shuts down Holy Cross
No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his first career goal on the power play of the opening frame before Mark Senden cashed in just 17 seconds later to double the lead.
GF County Courthouse dome repairs under review
Grand Forks County could get some initial cost estimates for fixing the leaky courthouse dome by early next month (November). The Minneapolis-based firm Miller Dunwiddie has completed an initial inspection of the site. County Administrator Tom Ford told commission members this week the news is not great. “Lot of moisture damage was found in that dome area. Some of the steel trusses look like they have been compromised.”
GFAFB reacts to CFIUS review
The Grand Forks Air Force Base will give the city some room as it awaits a ruling by the Committee on Foreign Investment over the proposed Fufeng project. A statement issued by the base on Thursday to local leaders says as a result of recent developments related to the corn milling plant the GFAFB will refrain from official engagements with city administration in order to avoid conflicts of interest during the CFIUS review process.
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
Molly Yeh headlines Bernie’s opening in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — Hundreds packed the new Bernie’s restaurant in Grand Forks to meet Food Network’s Molly Yeh at her book signing!. Fans came with books on hand as the line wrapped around the exterior and everyone got to share a quick moment. Yeh...
Missouri Valley Football Conference 2022 Week 5 Review/Week 6 Preview
Week 5 saw North Dakota use its home field advantage and a homecoming crowd to knock off Missouri State in a key game for UND to stay in the MVFC race. The Fighting Hawks though were down 11 points late in the first half. North Dakota ended the game on a 38-10 scoring run to defeat the Bears 48-31, inside the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon.
GF COVID & flu numbers remain low
For the third consecutive week new case counts for COVID have fallen in Grand Forks County. Health officials identified just 92 positive hits for the seven day span ending Thursday. At the same time vaccination numbers have been increasing – with nearly 12-hundred doses administered during the reporting period. Grand Forks remains in the low or “green” level for risk transmission.
GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
NDHP: Drug bust near Thompson
A drug bust this week near Thompson (ND) netted law enforcement a large quantity of meth. The North Dakota Patrol reports this past Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a state trooper made a routine traffic stop of a vehicle on I-29. During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
GFPH schedules October flu, COVID vaccine clinics
Grand Forks Public Health will offer both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines Wednesdays in October. The clinics will be held at Grand Forks Public Health, 151 S 4th St, Suite N301, from 12:00–4:00 p.m. “As we head into fall and winter seasons, it’s time to think about flu and COVID-19...
Friday morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire early Friday morning that happened in Harwood is being investigated as intentional, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s office. At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on-site as well.
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOVERS $100,000 OF STOLEN PROPERTY IN RURAL WARREN
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvarado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
