Gas prices on the rise locally – for now

Have you noticed that gas prices in the area are on the rise again?

In early September, p rices across Arizona averaged about $4 a gallon from a hi gh of about $ 5.40 in mid Jun e .

Now, prices in Maricopa are following the statewide trend of rising, once aga in , but an industry expert says that could change in the coming weeks as issues at refineries are addressed.

The price per gallon of unleaded gas in Maricopa on Thursday morning was $4.99 at Circle Ks, Fry’s and QuikTrip . An exception was Chevron, which was selling unleaded for $5.29 a gallon.

InMaricopa originally reported on the increase of gas prices in late November 2021, when Arizona’s average price of gas was $3.74 .

That hike proved to be only the tip of the iceberg.

Gas prices continued to soar through March. By mid June , though, prices began to settle down a bit, according to Gas Buddy, a tech company that runs apps and websites to track real-time fuel prices at over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

The graph below compares Arizona’s average price per gallon of unleaded with the national average d u ring the past year.

The current average gas price in Arizona is $4.53, leading many on social media to express concern about how high prices will go .

Newsweek reported that gas prices are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks, due to an oil production cut from the Oil Production Exporting Countries , due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“The decision by the OPEC is expected to hit U.S. families in the next two weeks or so, as national gas prices could rise anywhere between 10 and 20 cents per gallon.” Newsweek reported.

While this oil cut is expected to r a ise the national average, some predict that Arizonans may see a decrease .

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, tweeted on Wednesday morning the OPEC decision will cause changes only in other regions of the United States.

“The OPEC decision today will basically cause gas prices only in a few regions to go up for now . … East Coast, South, Northeast, Rockies potentially. West Coast, Great Lakes, Plains will see prices drop as refinery issues are addressed. Yes, very complex , ” according to De Haan ’s tweet .

A Thursday tweet by De Haan reiterated that Arizona may be among the few states that see a drop in prices soon.

The tweet read , “The national average is up ~25c/gal from the bottom, $3.87 per gallon this morning, but relief could be around the corner for some, mainly in CA/AZ/NV, as well as MI/IN/OH/IL/WI.”

View a drone video below, showing gas prices along North John Wayne Parkway.

