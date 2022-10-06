Author Jim Collins (Good to Great, Built to Last) has been chronicling Patagonia’s unique approach to business since the late 1980s, when he wrote and taught a case study on the company for his Stanford Graduate School of Business classes on entrepreneurship. He has written for Inc. about how Patagonia has used its brand to effect social change, and in a Fast Company interview published in 2021, he highlighted company founder Yvon Chouinard as an example of leadership “done right.” Collins also is an avid rock climber who has an original copy of Chouinard’s 1972 manifesto for clean climbing. So when the Chouinard family said it was transferring its voting stock to a special trust and the rest of the shares to a nonprofit, we immediately wondered: What does Jim Collins make of this? He spoke exclusively to Inc. and Fast Company chief content officer Stephanie Mehta about Chouinard’s legacy, and how the iconoclastic entrepreneur has redefined the term “exit strategy.” Edited excerpts follow.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO