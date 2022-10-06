Read full article on original website
Related
McKinsey's self-portrait as a values-driven company is a sham, says a new book
The consulting giant's fingerprints are on almost every major corporate scandal of recent generations, from big tobacco to big pharma.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
Fast Company
The honest conversations around hybrid work we all need to have
The fall is traditionally associated with a return to work and a refocusing on business and career, but this year, the stakes feel especially high. The global pandemic fundamentally changed the workplace: companies are more distributed, and remote or hybrid work environments have become the new normal. It’s clear that we’re not going back.
Fast Company
Why you need a personal manifesto and how to write one
The pandemic served as a catalyst for many of us to review our priorities and reimagine our lives. But even when it’s welcome or needed, change is hard. Get some guidance for your decision-making process by creating a personal manifesto, suggests Charlotte Burgess-Auburn, author of You Need a Manifesto: How to Craft Your Convictions and Put Them to Work and director of community Stanford d.school, which helps students develop their creative abilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Company
Why is the Patagonia sale a big deal? Jim Collins, author of ‘Good to Great,’ weighs in
Author Jim Collins (Good to Great, Built to Last) has been chronicling Patagonia’s unique approach to business since the late 1980s, when he wrote and taught a case study on the company for his Stanford Graduate School of Business classes on entrepreneurship. He has written for Inc. about how Patagonia has used its brand to effect social change, and in a Fast Company interview published in 2021, he highlighted company founder Yvon Chouinard as an example of leadership “done right.” Collins also is an avid rock climber who has an original copy of Chouinard’s 1972 manifesto for clean climbing. So when the Chouinard family said it was transferring its voting stock to a special trust and the rest of the shares to a nonprofit, we immediately wondered: What does Jim Collins make of this? He spoke exclusively to Inc. and Fast Company chief content officer Stephanie Mehta about Chouinard’s legacy, and how the iconoclastic entrepreneur has redefined the term “exit strategy.” Edited excerpts follow.
Fast Company
Ad industry titan Dan Wieden’s legacy is how to find and cultivate creative talent
The advertising industry lost one of its icons with the September 30 passing of Wieden+Kennedy cofounder Dan Wieden at the age of 77. As I wrote last October, when Wieden’s agency cofounder David Kennedy died at the age of 82, if there was a Mount Rushmore of American advertising, doubtless both Wieden and Kennedy would be there. Sure, Wieden famously came up with “Just Do It,” but the Portland, Oregon, agency they started has since spent the past four decades creating iconic ads and campaigns for Nike, Honda, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, ESPN, and many other major brands. As a result, W+K has become the world’s largest independent advertising network with offices around the world and more than 1,500 employees.
Fast Company
How former gymnast Lisa Carmen Wang created a new investment pipeline for female founders
I met Lisa Carmen Wang in May of this year, just a few days after crypto started its downturn that marked the beginning of this current financial crisis. But Wang—who, as the founder of a crypto investment group, has a vested interest in crypto’s success—didn’t seem too fazed by a market that’s known for its volatility.
Fast Company
This is how the economic landscape of childhood impacts your future career
I grew up as what many refer to euphemistically as “working class.” My mom was a single mother who didn’t receive child support and worked low-wage jobs to put herself through nursing school. My brother and I were well loved and cared for, but we were also acutely aware of our economic situation from a very young age. Those early experiences at the edges of poverty had a lasting legacy on my relationship with money as an adult and subsequently on many of my decisions around career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
Fast Company
What is AmazonSmile and how does it work?
It’s hard to imagine a world without Amazon. Although the mega-retailer has only been around for a few decades, nearly one in three Americans subscribes to Amazon Prime. Shopping Amazon is efficient and can be relatively affordable, and one way the company has worked to build charitable giving into its retail platform is the creation of its AmazonSmile Foundation.
Fast Company
‘Tear the paper ceiling’: A new campaign wants companies to ditch 4-year degree requirements
Justin Hutchinson was working at a smoothie shop in his native Baton Rouge, trying to save money for his tuition to Louisiana State University, which he was struggling to pay after the death of his father. Hutchinson was a popular employee: He’d memorize customers’ orders and even their cars so he could start blending their smoothies as they pulled up. One regular, a marketing CEO, recognized his “people skills,” and offered him an internship at his marketing agency, ThreeSixtyEight. On that new path, Hutchinson made the tough decision to leave school to avoid continuing to rack up debt, still nervous it could impact his career. But five years later, Hutchinson is now the agency’s business development director.
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
NPR
Pallavi Gogoi Takes New Role as Acting Managing Editor-Daily Report
In a note to newsroom staff, Nancy Barnes and Terry Samuels made the following announcement:. We have asked Pallavi Gogoi to take on more responsibility in helping manage NPR's daily news report for the next few months. She will assume the title of Acting Managing Editor-Daily Report. Working with Managing Editors Vickie Walton-James and Gerry Holmes, Pallavi will focus on running the day, a job that has bounced around among many for several months. We are happy to have it in Pallavi's capable hands.
Fast Company
Gen Z has a new pathway to the corner office
The hybrid work revolution. The Great Resignation. Quiet quitting. For the past two years, the employee experience (EX) has continued to make headlines as employees across industries adapt to new ways of working. And while chatter may have us thinking the youngest generation entering the workforce is vastly different from others—uninterested in work as we’ve known it, and perhaps less ambitious than their predecessors—that’s not exactly true.
getnews.info
Euronews and Truvid have recently established an empowered collaboration, with Truvid now offering Euronews’ premium video content to Publishers from their Professional Content Library
Euronews is Europe’s leading international news media. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion, by offering diverse viewpoints. Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon (France), Euronews has been delivering impartial news trusted by audiences across the world. It is available in over 440 million homes across 160 countries, including 68% of homes in the European Union + the UK. It reaches over 145 million people every month, be it on TV or digital platforms. 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities work across Euronews’ 12 language editions, covering European and world news 24/7.
TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus
SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced today the launch of the TDCX Foundation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/ TDCX celebrates its first listing anniversary with the launch of the TDCX Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
The Jewish Press
A High-Tech Career in Israel – Less Than a Year Away
Aliyah is an amazing, life changing venture. Employment when making Aliyah doesn’t have to be an obstacle. Success is dependent on a career path that allows opportunities for growth and promotion. The Israeli high-tech industry provides rewarding, interesting and lucrative employment with plenty of room for upward mobility. As...
TechCrunch
A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits
It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
Comments / 0