ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh no longer requiring new police recruits have 60 college credits to join academy

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygCnB_0iOtVeHr00
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh will no longer require police recruits to have completed 60 college credits before entering the city’s police academy, according to Mayor Ed Gainey’s office.

“Now, we’ve giving recruits the opportunity to earn those credits as they go through the academy class,” said Maria Montaño, Gainey’s spokesperson.

Recruits will not need to have any college credits completed when they join the academy, Montaño said. Through their police academy training, she said cadets will earn the equivalent of 45 credits — enough to become an officer.

“If they wish to move up to another rank in the force and get promotions into the sergeant level or above, then they would need to pursue the completion of 15 additional college credits, which they have to pursue on their own,” Montaño said.

The measure will not impact the next police class, which is slated to begin this fall and include only officers who have received basic police training elsewhere. Those officers undergo training “specifically around what it means to be a Pittsburgh police officer,” Montaño said.

The following police class, set to train brand-new recruits in the spring, will nix the existing requirement for 60 college credits, Montaño said.

People can now apply as recruits, with or without college credits, but Montaño said there is no guarantee that everyone who applies will get into the spring police class.

“It is the intention going forward to remove this barrier to entry into the police academy,” Cara Cruz, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Safety, said, adding that the Civil Service Commission approved the change.

Montaño said that officials examined Pittsburgh’s police academy and spoke with other neighboring bureaus to determine that having college credits “wasn’t a good indicator of whether that person would be a good police officer.”

Other qualities such as personality, temper and interpersonal skills seemed to be more important, she said.

“There’s a lot of systemic barriers in terms of affordability to college as those costs have gone up, and access to those opportunities,” Montaño said. “A lot of folks who very much would love to serve their city may not have the means or opportunity to go to college. This eliminates that barrier for those folks. We’re hoping to diversify our force.”

Comments / 9

GoldenAdept
2d ago

Most of the cops today can’t even recite the constitution and lack proper comprehension skills and reasoning nothing more than tyrant oath breakers

Reply(2)
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Gainey administration removes 60 college credit requirement for entering police academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Gainey administration is removing a barrier to entering the city's police department.Police recruits will no longer have to have 60 college credits completed before joining the city's police academy.The administration says cadets will earn the equivalent of 45 credits through their police academy training, which is enough to be an officer.If officers want to move up to the rank of sergeant or above, they'll have to complete 15 additional credits on their own. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

After teacher assault, Pittsburgh's Oliver Citywide Academy to implement new safety measures

Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy will roll out enhanced safety measures after a student assaulted a teacher at the school in September. The school will provide two-way radios for every classroom, introduce an additional security guard to the building, revise its enrollment process to review student documentation from previous settings, and designate separate entrances for staff, students and visitors, among other measures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
rmusentrymedia.com

BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
MOON, PA
fatherpitt.com

Mellon Hall, Duquesne University

It is surprising to discover, considering how many of his buildings sprouted in other cities, that this is the only building by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in Pittsburgh. (The IBM Building in Allegheny Center was by his architectural firm, but the design was actually by one of his minions in his Chicago office.) It is an unusually long and low building by his standards, but it is otherwise a typical Miesian black box on stilts. Here we see it from across the river with a long lens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police: Pitt basketball player charged with assault

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt basketball player is charged with assaulting a woman at an Oakland apartment last month, Pittsburgh police said in a criminal complaint. The complaint shows that Dior Johnson, 18, is charged with aggravated and simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation in connection with the incident, which police said happened late on the night of Sept. 5 and on the morning of Sept. 6 at the apartment in the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Pittsburgh Police#Police Sergeant
CBS Pittsburgh

Report searches for solution to Pittsburgh's lack of public restrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association is searching for a solution to the city's lack of public restrooms.  The association partnered with Point Park University on a study to solve the problem and shared their findings during a public forum Thursday.They came up with ideas like opening city parking garage restrooms or even permanent or semi-permanent restrooms called Portland Loos.Those involved with the study say these are both strong possibilities that would improve the viability of downtown, though funding presents the biggest challenge when it comes to making improvements like this.The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association says this would also have a direct impact on those who are homeless and often never have anywhere decent to use the restroom.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Pitt News

Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us

Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
firefighternation.com

Pittsburgh (PA) Firefighter Takes Near-Lethal Dose of Heroin in Firehouse

A Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester overdosed on heroin at the fire station on Aug. 10, police say. Police say a fellow firefighter discovered the firefighter on the floor in the locker room with needle was near his body, according to Target 11. The firefighter was revived with Narcan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy