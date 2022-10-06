Cerity Teams Up With Thimble to Bring a Full Suite of Insurance Products and Solutions to Small Business Owners

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Data processing systems with machine learning engines for dynamically generating risk index dashboards (USPTO 11449950): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chintakindi, Sunil ( Menlo Park, CA , US), Hayes , Howard (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Insurance policies are generally purchased by customers from various insurance providers. Conventional policies generally provide coverage to the user for a term of the policy based on payment of a premium associated with the policy. Such term based policies might not account for factors such as customer behaviors, environmental conditions, biometric information, or the like. Rather, coverage may be provided for the term, regardless of such factors.
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Benchmark Insurance Group Members and Trean Insurance Group, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). These companies are collectively referred to as. Benchmark Insurance Group. (BIG). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good)...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Constitution Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Constitution’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assess as very strong, as well...
Commercial Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cigna, PingAn, Aetna: Commercial Medical Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Commercial Medical Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Commercial Medical Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Liverpool Victoria, Admiral, Zurich Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Electric Vehicle Insurance. offers...
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. The information set forth below in "Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or. Disposition of Assets" of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into. this Item 1.01 by reference. Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. On. October 7,...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Data Processing And Scanning Systems For Assessing Vendor Risk”, for Approval (USPTO 20220300619): OneTrust LLC
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor Brannon,. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
More businesses should add health care coverage
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) We are in odd times when it comes to the job market. We are simultaneously living through rapid inflation as there is a labor shortage. Because of these inconsistent and confusing times, now more than ever, jobs cannot just be measured by their gross pay, but by the other benefits they offer.
Mobile Home Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Home Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Insurance Claims Management Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends: Applied Systems, Ventic Technology, Comindware
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The Latest Released Insurance Claims Management Software. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Acathia Capital Completes Acquisition of Swedish Life Insurer Futur Pension
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.
Climate Change and Its on Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028: Chubb, Aviva, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Climate Change and its on Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Climate Change and its on Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Climate Change and its on Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Insurance Brokerage Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Willis Towers Watson, Brown & Brown Insurance,
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Brokerage Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Brokerage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Automotive Insurance Market Opportunities for Higher Growth : Erie, NFU Mutual, Allstate Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Ian insurance claims up to 375,000
Naples Florida Weekly (FL) The number of insurance claims linked to Hurricane Ian reached 375,293 on Thursday, with estimated insured losses of about. website. The numbers of claims and estimates of insured losses are expected to continue steadily climbing as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in.
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
CVS Health shares tumbled early Friday after the company said a big Medicare Advantage plan took a hit in government quality ratings about a week before a key enrollment window opens for the coverage. The health care giant said that its. Aetna. National PPO dropped from 4.5 stars to 3.5...
Pet Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Pethealth, Petfirst, PetSure: Pet Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2022 -- Pet Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Pet Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Petplan.
Medical Second Opinion Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Helsana, Medix, AXA
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Medical Second Opinion Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Medical Second Opinion Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
