Cheektowaga, NY

Comments

Terrance Moore
3d ago

Man that's crazy! All because of this reform bill people are targets! Basically they could've saved her by keeping him but people get into trouble and don't have all the information they have when your a criminal.

Reply
3
Kimberly Hickey
3d ago

My heart breaks for the family and her children.I can't believe how many women are still not being protected by domestic violence laws.This broken system has cost way to many people so much loss grief and so many children without a mother.Praying for all of you and your loss

Reply
3
Jillette
2d ago

This is disgusting and makes my blood boil!!!!!!! This poor woman was doing everything she was supposed to be. May she RIP in God's Eternal Kingdom. My heart breaks for her children and family. Prayers for all of her loved one's and for everyone dealing with domestic violence in any way!! 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

WNYT

Four dead in Erie County shootings

We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four fire departments respond to Sunday morning blaze in Getzville

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four fire departments along with the Amherst Police Department responded to a fire on Stonington Lane in Getzville on Sunday morning, authorities said. Amherst Police and Getzville Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 68 Stonington Lane. Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department and […]
GETZVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Teen Arrested on Felony Charges

An Olean teen was arrested on felony charges Friday morning. Olean Police charged 18-year-old Prince I. Foster with felony burglary, felony larceny and three traffic infractions.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face

A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
ROCHESTER, NY

