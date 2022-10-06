A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO