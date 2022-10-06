ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 2

Related
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
CORAL GABLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Health
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Education
Broward County, FL
Education
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Broward Health Medical Center Receives Level 1 Trauma Verification from American College of Surgeons

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It’s possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz’s penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Prevention#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Linus K12#Linus High School
downbeach.com

Margate firefighters deliver important fire safety message

MARGATE – This year is no different than the past; only the message is different. This year, the National Fire Protection Association is spreading the word that fire is fast, hot, dark and deadly. Margate firefighters are delivering their annual fire safety message to schools and community centers this...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge

Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies

A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
PARKLAND, FL
WFLA

School shooter chose Valentine’s Day to ruin it forever

Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
eagleeye.news

Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage

Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy