NBC Miami
Student Death at Broward School Highlights Urgency of Mental Health Support
Fort Lauderdale High School is in mourning after the death of one of its students. According to Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Public Schools, a senior died by suicide when he jumped from the third floor at about 10 a.m. Thursday. “Our entire school community is feeling the pain...
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 11 in penalty phase is Aaron Feis
Count 11 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Aaron Feis who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Feis, 37, quickly drove his golf cart from the school’s north parking lot to the...
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Broward Health Medical Center Receives Level 1 Trauma Verification from American College of Surgeons
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
WPTV
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through artwork in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast. “When I create these, I know I’m helping others,” said Ayel...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It’s possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz’s penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
Click10.com
Parents upset over ‘lack of transparency’ after 10-year-old brings gun to school
DORAL, Fla. – Fighting back tears, Laura Carreras shares what her second grader told her when he came home from school earlier this week. " ‘Mom, I thought I was going to die. I said goodbye to my friends. I was crying,’ " she recalls him telling her.
downbeach.com
Margate firefighters deliver important fire safety message
MARGATE – This year is no different than the past; only the message is different. This year, the National Fire Protection Association is spreading the word that fire is fast, hot, dark and deadly. Margate firefighters are delivering their annual fire safety message to schools and community centers this...
NBC Miami
Horrific Videos Refute Parkland School Shooter's Fetal Alcohol Claims: State Expert
The jury deciding the fate of the Parkland school gunman watched horrific footage of the shooting Thursday that prosecutors said casts serious doubt on the killer's claim that he's afflicted with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome. The videos were played as prosecutors concluded their rebuttal Thursday in the sentencing...
That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge
Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies
A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
School shooter chose Valentine’s Day to ruin it forever
Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
