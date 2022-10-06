ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Escalon, CA
City
Burlingame, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Oak Ridge#Ramon#Branson Ross#University S F#Christian
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 8, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern. County through 345 PM PDT... At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8. miles east of California City, or 31 miles south of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

One Dead, Another Hospitalized In The Wake Of Friday Night Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in East Oakland Friday night, police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police. The officers found two men with...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy