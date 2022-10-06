Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Is longtime Bay Area radio station KGO shifting to sports gambling format?
After the initial shock of KGO abruptly canceling all of its regular programming, speculation soared.
'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Asking $14M for 383-Acre Ranch in Oregon
Patrick Duffy may be most famous for being part of the melodramatic fictional family who owned the Southfork Ranch in the TV series "Dallas." But in real life, the actor is the proud and peaceful owner of a bucolic retreat on the Rogue River just outside of Medford, OR. Now,...
'A whirlwind': KGO hosts reflect on the Bay Area radio station's closure
The Bay Area has lost its "community square."
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Dust storms choke inland Southern California
Dust storm swept parts of inland Southern California on Thursday, creating near-zero visibility conditions.
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years
BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
High-flying photos from San Francisco's Fleet Week
Piercingly loud sounds not included.
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
1 person killed, 3 injured in shooting near UC Berkeley campus, reports say
No suspects have been arrested thus far.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 8, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern. County through 345 PM PDT... At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8. miles east of California City, or 31 miles south of...
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Pandemic exodus left Bay Area with largest drop in household income in U.S.
The San Francisco Bay area has long been known as the home of Big Tech - and the extreme wealth the industry has created. But during the pandemic, as workers and companies relocated elsewhere, San Francisco experienced the largest drop in median household income among top U.S. metropolitan areas, according to data from the Census Bureau.
One Dead, Another Hospitalized In The Wake Of Friday Night Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in East Oakland Friday night, police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police. The officers found two men with...
