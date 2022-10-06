JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you heard the bugles?. It sure is that time of year. Bull elk are looking to attract mates during the seasonal rut. From September through mid-October bull elk in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem can be heard bugling at twilight. This sound is made to advertise their fitness to cow elk and to show off to other bulls. Listen below.

