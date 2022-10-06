Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
svinews.com
VIDEO: Kemmerer/Diamondville Community Meeting with Project Developers
The City of Kemmerer and Town of Diamondville, in conjunction with Wyoming Energy Futures, held a public meeting on Thursday, October 7 at the South Lincoln Training & Events Center. The meeting featured companies and developers that are either expanding operations or moving into the south Lincoln County area in the coming months and years, including Williams Resources, RAIN FIRE/Canyon Road Holdings, TriSight and TerrPower.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
ksut.org
Report projects a wind energy windfall for Wyoming, though permitting challenges loom
A new paper out of the University of Wyoming projects the economic potential of wind power in the state, highlighting the huge opportunities and challenges unique to Western states amid the growing demand for renewable energy. Authored by Dr. Christelle Khalaf, a faculty fellow at the school's Center for Business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
Several fall road closures planned in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Several roads in Yellowstone National Park will temporarily close to public vehicle traffic this fall. Beartooth Highway (US-212) Oct. 11: Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana. Visit MT DOT and WYDOT for details. Located outside the park’s Northeast Entrance in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
buckrail.com
LISTEN: Sounds of the fall rut
JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you heard the bugles?. It sure is that time of year. Bull elk are looking to attract mates during the seasonal rut. From September through mid-October bull elk in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem can be heard bugling at twilight. This sound is made to advertise their fitness to cow elk and to show off to other bulls. Listen below.
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
Lila Canyon mine still on fire; could burn for months
Nearly three weeks after it ignited, a Utah coal mine is still on fire in the central part of the state and could continue burning for a long time.
Utah DNR marks the end of the ‘water year’ with a new drought update
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
eastidahonews.com
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anybody who claims to have seen a “unicorn” in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. “Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
Comments / 0