WTVW
Ron's Chillier Weekend Forecast
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim

The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
WTVW
New patriotic Fall Festival here to stay
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
Parade kicks off Fall Festival finale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend wrapped up this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but not without a big parade to celebrate first. Saturday afternoon, the parade made its way down Franklin Street with a special guest — Deputy Bryan Hicks. It’s now been over a year since he was shot while responding […]
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
14news.com
Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015. The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook...
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
speedonthewater.com
Inside The SOTW Mag 2022 Interview Issue—Jeff Hoefling And Audra Meyer
Jeff Hoefling and Audra Meyer grew up less than a mile from each another in Evansville, Ind., where they still live and work. But until eight years ago they’d never met. Now, they’re inseparable and among the most welcoming, instantly likable couples you’ll meet in the go-fast boating world. Hoefling, who owns Lively Machine Company, and Meyer, who works in financial services for Merrill-Lynch, help organize the annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run in Kentucky alongside their friends, Terry and Melanie Martin, and renowned boat painter Stephen Miles and his wife, Heather.
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
WTVW
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
wevv.com
Annual Fall Festival winds down
As the week long festival draws to an end, many are enjoying the festival while they can. "I've had pizza, fried oreos, the rib eye steaks," said Evansville resident Janese Baker. "I have my big red shake right here." A part of enjoying the festival is trying out the different...
14news.com
Church spends over 40 years making ‘monster ears’ at Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been making monster ears on Franklin Street for over 40 years, so if you like supporting local youth groups, and if you don’t mind a little bit of fried, sugary goodness, this might be one to visit.
Family remembers missing girl
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
