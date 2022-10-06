Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Custer is falling hard for this weekends fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
Black Hills Pioneer
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
custercountychronicle.com
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
Black Hills Pioneer
Tilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Rainbow Preschool was surprised with a furry, four-legged friend on Thursday. Her name was Tilly the Buffalo. Student Emma Kloeckl was named “Student of the Week,” for her excellent work in and out of the classroom. The selected student is allowed to bring something for show and tell during their special week. Emma and her dad Cody Kloeckl brought her very own buffalo from Buffalo, S.D.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
custercountychronicle.com
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wild West Songwriters Festival tunes up Deadwood this weekend
DEADWOOD — A rare, behind-the-scenes look at lyricists and their lyrical inspirations, the Wild West Songwriters Festival opens tonight at Saloon #10 and keeps Deadwood tuned up through Saturday, when the event circles back to the #10 for final featured artists. Each year, top songwriters and artists come to...
Black Hills Pioneer
First truck-full of noodles departs Albany Farms
BELLE FOURCHE — On Wednesday, Albany Farms saw their first truck of Twisted Noodles shipped from the facility to be sold. The truck contained roughly 5,760 cases of noodles to be delivered to a large retailer around most parts of Canada. In late October 2021, the company officially signed...
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?
“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
ksgf.com
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
kotatv.com
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
sgfcitizen.org
Victim named in car-pedestrian fatality; crash remains under investigation
Springfield police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Ronnie Highbear, 35, was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east near the Fremont Avenue intersection. The Nissan Rogue that struck Highbear on Oct. 4 at about...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Missing 10-year old Louis Rondeau found safely
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 10-year-old Louis Rondeau. Police have checked numerous locations since he was reported missing at around 10:00 a.m. He was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wambli Drive wearing blue...
KELOLAND TV
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
Comments / 0