NewsTimes

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Queens of the Throne Age

With the passing of Viserys Targaryen — valar morghulis, buddy — the big question posed by this entire first season of House of the Dragon has now become inescapable. Who will sit on the Iron Throne now that House Targaryen’s patriarch has finally shuffled off to meet the Seven? Will it be Rhaenyra, his firstborn child and official heir? Or Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), his son with Queen Alicent and likely the preferred candidate of the sexist pigs who populate the realm?
TV SERIES
The Independent

50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled

The Royal Mint has unveiled a 50p coin commemorating the BBC’s centenary.Although the King’s effigy has already been unveiled, the coins will feature an image of the late Queen as they were produced before her death in September and will not be re-struck in order to “minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact”.The coin’s depiction of the Queen is expected to create a “high demand” among collectors, a Royal Mint official said.Coins are miniature pieces of art which tell the stories of our nationRebecca Morgan, Royal MintThe coin pays tribute to the BBC’s global reach by showing a broadcasting mast emerging...
U.K.
NewsTimes

These BTS-Approved Earbuds Just Got Marked Down to $99

From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too. Case in point:...
ELECTRONICS

