What to Watch in October: ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ and Sinead O’Connor Doc
If you want to be scared this Halloween season you won’t need to stray too far from movie theaters—or even leave the house, if you don’t want to. October brings two vampire series, numerous horror movies, and a reunited Key and Peele as demons. But if you...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Beats ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ as David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops
David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama “Amsterdam” collapsed in its box office debut, earning an anemic $6.5 million from 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t overcome bad reviews and minimal buzz and is shaping up to be one of the biggest misfires of the year.
‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con: ‘Discovery’ Season 5 Reveals First Look, Ronny Cox Joins ‘Prodigy’
“Star Trek” took over New York Comic Con on Saturday afternoon with a triple-series panel for Paramount+ series “Discovery,” “Prodigy” and “Picard,” which kicked off by revealing the teaser for Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” followed by a trailer for “Prodigy.”
BravoCon 2022 Insiders Exclusively Dish How to Maximize the Fun – ‘Approach it Like Disneyland’
Feeling a little overwhelmed with the BravoCon 2022 schedule? Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to three Bravo experts who shared how to maximize your time during the three days of fun.
‘Wednesday’ Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci’s Role, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
Netflix’s official trailer for upcoming comedy horror series “Wednesday” has been unveiled at New York Comic Con, with comedian Fred Armisen revealed as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester. On top of that, the trailer unveiled Christina Ricci’s role in the series, which has been shrouded...
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Queens of the Throne Age
With the passing of Viserys Targaryen — valar morghulis, buddy — the big question posed by this entire first season of House of the Dragon has now become inescapable. Who will sit on the Iron Throne now that House Targaryen’s patriarch has finally shuffled off to meet the Seven? Will it be Rhaenyra, his firstborn child and official heir? Or Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), his son with Queen Alicent and likely the preferred candidate of the sexist pigs who populate the realm?
50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled
The Royal Mint has unveiled a 50p coin commemorating the BBC’s centenary.Although the King’s effigy has already been unveiled, the coins will feature an image of the late Queen as they were produced before her death in September and will not be re-struck in order to “minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact”.The coin’s depiction of the Queen is expected to create a “high demand” among collectors, a Royal Mint official said.Coins are miniature pieces of art which tell the stories of our nationRebecca Morgan, Royal MintThe coin pays tribute to the BBC’s global reach by showing a broadcasting mast emerging...
These BTS-Approved Earbuds Just Got Marked Down to $99
From must-have home appliances to limited-edition phone cases, brands know the power of BTS when it comes to promoting their products. But the guys in BTS aren’t merely salesmen — they’re genuine supporters and ambassadors of the brands they choose to work with too. Case in point:...
