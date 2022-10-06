There are a number of event scheduled in Rapid City this weekend as part of the Native American Day celebration. Among the events:. The annual Black Hills Powwow will be held Friday through Sunday, October 7-9 at the Summit Arena at The Monument. Come out and view the beauty and pageantry of this celebrated event. There are a host of events going on in conjunction with the event. For a schedule and more information, visit blackhillspowwow.com.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO