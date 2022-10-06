ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers need to cut veteran after disastrous start to season

With most teams, keeping veterans on the roster is a good way to hedge against injuries, but the Buccaneers get more bad than good from Kyle Rudolph. We get it. Calling for players to get cut after just five games might sound silly, but the Buccaneers do need to consider making a move like this with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Panthers fans didn’t show up to their own home game

The Panthers had their stadium taken over by 49ers fans as a sea of red made it seem more like San Francisco than Carolina. The Carolina Panthers haven’t given their fans good enough reasons to come out on Sundays to watch football at Bank of America Stadium. That much...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect

Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
CLEVELAND, OH
