Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Spartans drew the short end of the stick on Friday as they traveled to take on the undefeated Tea Area Titans. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team capped off their perfect season with another state championship. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
Tilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Rainbow Preschool was surprised with a furry, four-legged friend on Thursday. Her name was Tilly the Buffalo. Student Emma Kloeckl was named “Student of the Week,” for her excellent work in and out of the classroom. The selected student is allowed to bring something for show and tell during their special week. Emma and her dad Cody Kloeckl brought her very own buffalo from Buffalo, S.D.
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Many Native American Day Weekend Events Scheduled in Rapid City
There are a number of event scheduled in Rapid City this weekend as part of the Native American Day celebration. Among the events:. The annual Black Hills Powwow will be held Friday through Sunday, October 7-9 at the Summit Arena at The Monument. Come out and view the beauty and pageantry of this celebrated event. There are a host of events going on in conjunction with the event. For a schedule and more information, visit blackhillspowwow.com.
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
First truck-full of noodles departs Albany Farms
BELLE FOURCHE — On Wednesday, Albany Farms saw their first truck of Twisted Noodles shipped from the facility to be sold. The truck contained roughly 5,760 cases of noodles to be delivered to a large retailer around most parts of Canada. In late October 2021, the company officially signed...
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
Summerset to contract with Sturgis for animal shelter services
STURGIS — The city of Summerset will contract with the city of Sturgis to provide animal shelter services. This news comes at a time when the city is working to expand its cat section of the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter at 1140 Otter Rd.
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
District 32 Senate: Helene Duhamel
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Helene Duhamel is a Republican running for re-election as state senator in District 32. That's in the heart of Rapid City. She joins us today as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
Rapid City psychological researcher Christy Heacock asks, do you believe in a God you can trust?
“In God We Trust” first appeared on US coins in 1864, a time when our nation was devastated by the Civil War and desperately in need of spiritual sustenance. On July 11, 1955, President Eisenhower signed a bill requiring that the motto appears on US coins and currency. In 2019, a bill was signed requiring all South Dakota public schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent place where students will likely see it.
Sting still lingers 10 years after son’s death
STURGIS — Sometimes the invisible wounds of war can be more deadly than the battlefield. No one knows that more keenly than Jerry Derr and his family.
Victim named in car-pedestrian fatality; crash remains under investigation
Springfield police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Ronnie Highbear, 35, was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east near the Fremont Avenue intersection. The Nissan Rogue that struck Highbear on Oct. 4 at about...
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
