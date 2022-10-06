Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Chris Fountain has revealed that he suffered a mini stroke.The actor, 35, said he was left “speaking like a toddler” after he woke up one morning in August and was unable to speak properly.Fountain told the Daily Mirror that he spent five days in a London hospital and was left fearing “life as I knew it was over”.Fountain was diagnosed with a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), which is also known as a mini stroke, after a blood clot was lodged in his brain.While he has regained 90 per cent of his speech, the actor...

