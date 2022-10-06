Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Beats ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ as David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops
David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama “Amsterdam” collapsed in its box office debut, earning an anemic $6.5 million from 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t overcome bad reviews and minimal buzz and is shaping up to be one of the biggest misfires of the year.
NewsTimes
‘Star Trek’ at New York Comic Con: ‘Discovery’ Season 5 Reveals First Look, Ronny Cox Joins ‘Prodigy’
“Star Trek” took over New York Comic Con on Saturday afternoon with a triple-series panel for Paramount+ series “Discovery,” “Prodigy” and “Picard,” which kicked off by revealing the teaser for Season 5 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” followed by a trailer for “Prodigy.”
NewsTimes
‘Wednesday’ Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci’s Role, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
Netflix’s official trailer for upcoming comedy horror series “Wednesday” has been unveiled at New York Comic Con, with comedian Fred Armisen revealed as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester. On top of that, the trailer unveiled Christina Ricci’s role in the series, which has been shrouded...
NewsTimes
‘SNL’: Willow Brings Defiance, Electric Guitars in Debut Solo Set
Willow took the the SNL stage like a damn pro — glaring, belting, screaming in her platform Converse and feline black eyeliner. The 21-year-old guitarist and singer began with “Curious/Furious,” a rocker with a seductive build and an indelible intro where she rhymes “I always knew there was an order to this” with “whispering mathematics.” As only Willow would.
RELATED PEOPLE
BravoCon 2022 Insiders Exclusively Dish How to Maximize the Fun – ‘Approach it Like Disneyland’
Feeling a little overwhelmed with the BravoCon 2022 schedule? Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to three Bravo experts who shared how to maximize your time during the three days of fun.
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain suffers ‘mini stroke’ at 35
Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Chris Fountain has revealed that he suffered a mini stroke.The actor, 35, said he was left “speaking like a toddler” after he woke up one morning in August and was unable to speak properly.Fountain told the Daily Mirror that he spent five days in a London hospital and was left fearing “life as I knew it was over”.Fountain was diagnosed with a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), which is also known as a mini stroke, after a blood clot was lodged in his brain.While he has regained 90 per cent of his speech, the actor...
NewsTimes
They Threw a Beer at Her Head. She Chugged It. How a Comedian Owned MAGA Hecklers
A few unhinged members of a New Jersey comedy club audience must have gotten lost on their way to a Trump rally. Ariel Elias was in the middle of her stand-up set when a person in the crowd demanded to know if she voted for Trump and another threw a can of beer at her head.
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
