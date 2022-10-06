ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’: Willow Brings Defiance, Electric Guitars in Debut Solo Set

Willow took the the SNL stage like a damn pro — glaring, belting, screaming in her platform Converse and feline black eyeliner. The 21-year-old guitarist and singer began with “Curious/Furious,” a rocker with a seductive build and an indelible intro where she rhymes “I always knew there was an order to this” with “whispering mathematics.” As only Willow would.
Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain suffers ‘mini stroke’ at 35

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Chris Fountain has revealed that he suffered a mini stroke.The actor, 35, said he was left “speaking like a toddler” after he woke up one morning in August and was unable to speak properly.Fountain told the Daily Mirror that he spent five days in a London hospital and was left fearing “life as I knew it was over”.Fountain was diagnosed with a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), which is also known as a mini stroke, after a blood clot was lodged in his brain.While he has regained 90 per cent of his speech, the actor...
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
