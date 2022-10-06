Francis Marion Strock, Jr. passed away on Thursday night, October 6, with his loving daughters by his side and holding his hands. He was able to live at home until the last six months of his life when he moved to Cadence Assisted Living Memory Care of Wake Forest. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday October 4th! Marion Strock served in the United States Army. He served at the end of WWII and was aboard a warship named the Dashing Wave headed for the ground invasion of Japan when the war ended. Marion graduated with a BA in business from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was Chief Internal Auditor of the NCDOT and retired in 1992 with 30 years of service.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO