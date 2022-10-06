Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Fri, 07 Oct 2022 19:30:37 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 07 Oct 2022 19:30:37 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 500-540 N Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Hole is getting larger and larger. It’s between sidewalk and road. It’s by one of the storm drains. For more information or to add or...
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Fri, 07 Oct 2022 14:39:01 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 07 Oct 2022 14:39:01 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 314 S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Can the town please trim the trees in Holding Park? There are multiple branches from multiple trees touching our property and roof with many debris accumulating and hitting our roof (at the front and rear of the house). Our address is 314 S Main Street right next to Holding Park.
Francis Strock, Jr. Marion – Obituary
Francis Marion Strock, Jr. passed away on Thursday night, October 6, with his loving daughters by his side and holding his hands. He was able to live at home until the last six months of his life when he moved to Cadence Assisted Living Memory Care of Wake Forest. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday October 4th! Marion Strock served in the United States Army. He served at the end of WWII and was aboard a warship named the Dashing Wave headed for the ground invasion of Japan when the war ended. Marion graduated with a BA in business from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was Chief Internal Auditor of the NCDOT and retired in 1992 with 30 years of service.
Terri Wheeler Rogers – Obituary
Terri Wheeler Rogers, 65, passed away on October 3, 2022 at High Point Regional Hospital. While High Point, NC was her birthplace, she and her husband, Ronnie Rogers built a life together in Youngsville, NC. She was predeceased by her mother, Billie Wheeler and her mother-in-law, Ella Rogers and is...
Eva Horton White – Obituary
Eva White Horton, 104, of Wake Forest passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022. She was born in Wake County daughter of the late Cassie Chalk White and Sid White. A funeral service will be held at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022 in the chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
