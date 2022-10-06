ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
One Teen Dead and Another Seriously Injured During Othello Shooting

The Othello Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one teen dead and another seriously injured in Othello Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Othello police officers responded to reports of gunfire on the intersection of Sylvan and Rose Drives. Officers found two 16-year-old girls shot inside a white SUV....
OTHELLO, WA
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
12-Year-Old Hurt After Crash in Grant County

(Lakeview, WA) -- A 12-year-old was hurt Friday night after their bicycle collided with a. car in Lakeview. This happened off Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Ave Northwest. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the child was southbound on Ephrata when the bike collided with the side of a westbound Subaru Forester. First units arrived on scene within three minutes.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
56-Year-Old Carlos Bazan Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)

Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning that injured a person. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Carlos Bazan of Ephrata. According to the officials, a juvenile was driving a silver 2013 Kia Rio southbound on Road E northeast. The driver, a 16-year-old, stopped at a stop sign, started heading towards the intersection, and hit Bazan.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Car fire on I-182 westbound closes down a lane in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland. Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car. The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on...
RICHLAND, WA
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
KENNEWICK, WA
Public Safety
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania. Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA

