Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America's new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will "will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond" and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we're still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO