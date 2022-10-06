ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags named WCC favorites with three players on preseason team

By Cole Forsman
 3 days ago

The Gonzaga Bulldogs racked up numerous preseason honors on Thursday, as they were named the overwhelming favorites to win the West Coast Conference (WCC) with considerable representation on the conference’s preseason team. Standouts Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton were selected to the WCC preseason team.

GU received nine of the possible 10 first-place votes. Saint Mary’s, slated to finish second in the conference, snagged the remaining first-place vote. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

The lofty expectations that come during the preseason have become normal for the Zags after being selected as the WCC favorite for the 21 st time in the last 22 seasons. Many expect another run at a national title with the way the roster is built, and there’s a chance that sentiment is reflected in the national polls before the season begins. CBS Sports’ latest poll has the Zags, who return six of their eight top scorers from a season ago, at the top of their rankings.

Following their success from last season, Timme, Bolton and Strawther headline the WCC preseason team. Bolton led the WCC in 3-point efficiency, knocking down 46% of his attempts from deep, and is a probable starter once again as a senior. He’s quietly been one of the more consistent players since dawning a Zags uniform, and with another year in Mark Few’s system, he’ll be expected to show up night in and night out once again.

For Strawther, who broke out as a legitimate starter last season, he’s poised for another big year with more opportunity. It was evident this time a year ago that his confidence and skillset were going to be pivotal in GU’s success on offense, as he got off to a hot start during nonconference action. He struggled to find a rhythm against Georgia State and Memphis in the tournament, but if he can be consistent and efficient for GU, he might find his name on the All-WCC first team list at season’s end.

And what’s there to say about Timme at this point — a two-time All-American, reigning conference player of the year and a candidate to hoist the Naismith Trophy to wrap up his collegiate career. He’s the Zags’ engine without a five-star recruit at his side this time around, but there’s plenty of surrounding weapons that can take the load off and apply pressure to opposing defenses.

The Zags kick off the preseason with Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Greg Heister is in on the Kraziness

This Saturday is the Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthy Athletic Center which marks the official beginning to the college basketball year.  On the latest podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Greg Heister to talk about what he is excited for about this years squad.  Make sure ...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theworldisabook.com

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
Big Country News

Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

There's more than one way to clear a homeless encampment

If there's one thing the powerful entities fighting over the future of Camp Hope seem to agree on, it's that the camp can't last forever. The debate is about "when" — not "if" — the East Central homeless encampment will come down. If Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Come get a taste

More than a wine retail store, Terroir Fine Wine has opened in Suite 6 at 4025 Government Way. Sommelier (credential wine stewart) owner Trevor Treller offers wine classes (tastings with educational instruction), a monthly wine club and an on-premise wine license for guests to enjoy wine in a leather seating area.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared

FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
FAIRFIELD, WA
