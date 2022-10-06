Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ to reuse the Galaxy S22 series' ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses
Although there have been multiple leaks highlighting various aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, little is known about its camera setup. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is poised to get Samsung's shiny new 200 MP sensor, the hardware on its younger siblings, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, is still shrouded by mystery. Galaxyclub.nl has now offered some additional insight into their cameras.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel Watch work with an iPhone?
The world of Wear OS smartwatches became a lot more interesting this week with Google’s announcement of its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. While there’s no shortage of Android-compatible smartwatches, there are relatively few dominant players in this market, especially when you narrow the field down to devices that offer a native Wear OS experience.
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel 7 have face unlock? Yes, but there’s a catch
The next generation of Google’s Pixel smartphones has arrived. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are mostly iterative refinements on Google’s now-established designs, the company packed in a few interesting surprises to this year’s models. Contents. Can I unlock the Pixel 7 with my face?
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Chipset details revealed following Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launches
While Google decided against revealing technical data for the Tensor G2, XDA Developers is on hand to reveal specifics about the new chipset. Like the A16 Bionic, it seems that the Tensor G2 will only offer moderate improvements over last year's Google Tensor. Yesterday, Google presented the Tensor G2, a...
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel Watch have blood oxygen tracking?
At its “Made by Google” event on October 6, Google revealed the latest Pixel collection, which includes the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, a Pixel Tablet, and the company’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. This Fitbit-infused wearable with Wear OS 3.5 has everything you’d expect from a smartwatch: health and fitness tracking, an always-on display, notifications, NFC, and more.
itechpost.com
Rumors About Fourth Gen iPhone SE's Display Circulate Online
Apple's alleged release of iPhone SE 4 raises rumors about product designs and features for the 2023 model. Mac Rumors reveals that the fourth generation of iPhone SE will get a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, and a notch for its front-facing camera. iPhone SE Will Get A New Look For...
Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
Digital Trends
How to improve battery life on OneXplayer Mini
While the OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld PC, running today’s hottest games can be a real drain on its battery. Most users can expect to get around five hours of battery life out of the OneXplayer Mini, although that can vary wildly based on your specific usage. Regardless of what game you’re playing or which OneXplayer Mini model you picked up, there are a few things you can do to maximize its battery life.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee P61 Pro hands-on: Lightweight, transparent, affordable Android 12-driven ruggedness
The Doogee S61 Pro comes as what I consider to be a successful design experiment in the rugged phone landscape, with a back cover similar to that of Xiaomi's Mi 8 Explorer Edition. To make it even more appealing, Doogee is also throwing additional back covers that can be replaced by the user without the need for any additional tools.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which is the Wear OS champ?
Google has unveiled its highly-anticipated Pixel Watch, ushering in a new era for Wear OS devices and the company’s expanding Pixel ecosystem. It’s a fitting companion to the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were also announced during this week’s Made by Google event, alongside a new Pixel Tablet.
notebookcheck.net
2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra
Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
Engadget
Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data
You'll have to use a carrier card or an eSIM to get online without WiFi. The home security hogging all the awards. You may need to perform some extra legwork to connect an earlier iPad to cell networks. MacRumors has learned the company stopped activations for the Apple SIM in certain iPads as of October 1st. If you're affected, you'll have to either contact your carrier (and likely obtain a SIM card) or use an eSIM in newer tablets. This won't affect you if cell service is already enabled.
Best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals for October 2022
Where to pre-order the Google Pixel Watch and what to expect from Google’s first smartwatch
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything you need to know and how to order
Google just wrapped up its fall 2022 Made by Google event where the company unveiled several new products, some of which, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we knew a little about going into it. In addition to two new smartphones and the company's first smartwatch,...
Android Authority
Data shows which Pixel phone consumers prefer buying and it's no surprise
New Pixel sales data suggests Google is still a very tiny fish in the smartphone pond. New data from IDC shows that Pixel phones have yet to cross the 10 million mark in one generation. A graph shared by the analytics firm suggests that Google has sold less than 5...
ZDNet
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
CNET
Google's Pixel 7 Hands-On: Fresh Design, New Camera Features for the Same Price
Google's Pixel 7, which was just announced on Thursday, is the company's next major phone meant to compete with Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy devices. The Pixel 7 will have Google's new Tensor G2 processor, a camera with improved zoom, face unlock and a slightly updated design -- for the same $599 (£599, AU$999) price as last year's Pixel 6.
