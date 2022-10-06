ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ to reuse the Galaxy S22 series' ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses

Although there have been multiple leaks highlighting various aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, little is known about its camera setup. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is poised to get Samsung's shiny new 200 MP sensor, the hardware on its younger siblings, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, is still shrouded by mystery. Galaxyclub.nl has now offered some additional insight into their cameras.
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
Digital Trends

Does the Google Pixel Watch work with an iPhone?

The world of Wear OS smartwatches became a lot more interesting this week with Google’s announcement of its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. While there’s no shortage of Android-compatible smartwatches, there are relatively few dominant players in this market, especially when you narrow the field down to devices that offer a native Wear OS experience.
Digital Trends

Does the Google Pixel 7 have face unlock? Yes, but there’s a catch

The next generation of Google’s Pixel smartphones has arrived. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are mostly iterative refinements on Google’s now-established designs, the company packed in a few interesting surprises to this year’s models. Contents. Can I unlock the Pixel 7 with my face?
Digital Trends

Does the Google Pixel Watch have blood oxygen tracking?

At its “Made by Google” event on October 6, Google revealed the latest Pixel collection, which includes the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, a Pixel Tablet, and the company’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. This Fitbit-infused wearable with Wear OS 3.5 has everything you’d expect from a smartwatch: health and fitness tracking, an always-on display, notifications, NFC, and more.
itechpost.com

Rumors About Fourth Gen iPhone SE's Display Circulate Online

Apple's alleged release of iPhone SE 4 raises rumors about product designs and features for the 2023 model. Mac Rumors reveals that the fourth generation of iPhone SE will get a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, and a notch for its front-facing camera. iPhone SE Will Get A New Look For...
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $44.99.  The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in...
Digital Trends

How to improve battery life on OneXplayer Mini

While the OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld PC, running today’s hottest games can be a real drain on its battery. Most users can expect to get around five hours of battery life out of the OneXplayer Mini, although that can vary wildly based on your specific usage. Regardless of what game you’re playing or which OneXplayer Mini model you picked up, there are a few things you can do to maximize its battery life.
notebookcheck.net

Doogee P61 Pro hands-on: Lightweight, transparent, affordable Android 12-driven ruggedness

The Doogee S61 Pro comes as what I consider to be a successful design experiment in the rugged phone landscape, with a back cover similar to that of Xiaomi's Mi 8 Explorer Edition. To make it even more appealing, Doogee is also throwing additional back covers that can be replaced by the user without the need for any additional tools.
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which is the Wear OS champ?

Google has unveiled its highly-anticipated Pixel Watch, ushering in a new era for Wear OS devices and the company’s expanding Pixel ecosystem. It’s a fitting companion to the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were also announced during this week’s Made by Google event, alongside a new Pixel Tablet.
notebookcheck.net

2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra

Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
Engadget

Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data

You'll have to use a carrier card or an eSIM to get online without WiFi. The home security hogging all the awards. You may need to perform some extra legwork to connect an earlier iPad to cell networks. MacRumors has learned the company stopped activations for the Apple SIM in certain iPads as of October 1st. If you're affected, you'll have to either contact your carrier (and likely obtain a SIM card) or use an eSIM in newer tablets. This won't affect you if cell service is already enabled.
ZDNet

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
CNET

Google's Pixel 7 Hands-On: Fresh Design, New Camera Features for the Same Price

Google's Pixel 7, which was just announced on Thursday, is the company's next major phone meant to compete with Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy devices. The Pixel 7 will have Google's new Tensor G2 processor, a camera with improved zoom, face unlock and a slightly updated design -- for the same $599 (£599, AU$999) price as last year's Pixel 6.
