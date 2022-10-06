ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Not Ready For Football Fans

A hot sun beamed down on the turf of Ford stadium during the Sept. 24 football game against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of SMU’s biggest rivalries. The intense 99 degree heat in the sun-drenched stands was just one of the issues fans contended with. The game also saw record crowds, congested parking, and crowded hallways.
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start

One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys’ stout defense was dealt with yet another crucial test this season, as the group squared off with the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams offense in Week 5. As has been a recurring theme as of late, the Cowboys defense once again passed a key test with flying colors. The Cowboys silenced the […] The post Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CFB world reacts to Kansas’s College GameDay guest picker

ESPN’s College GameDay is visiting Lawrence, Kansas for the first time as the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas is in the midst of an epic 5-0 start to their season, they’re ranked for the first time since 2009, they’re selling out their football stadium, and they’ve announced major renovations for their stadium and football facilities. It’s a banner time to be a Kansas football fan.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
