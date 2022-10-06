ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Sierra Canyon Hs#Espn#Usc#Buckeyes#Osu#Cfb#The Los Angeles Lakers
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
MUSIC
Popculture

Nia Long Steps out in LA Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long has been dealing with an incredibly difficult situation as of late. It was recently reported that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics after allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with one of the franchise's female staffers. In light of the scandal, Long has been seen out and about in Los Angeles during which she was asked how she's been coping, per TMZ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy