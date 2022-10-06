Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation
An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s team practice.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video
NBA players didn't view this as a typical NBA fight.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
Yardbarker
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
Victor Wembanyama might be one of the most hyped prospects recently. While the Frenchman might be dominating the headlines right now, perhaps the most hyped-up prospect the league has ever seen was LeBron James. Touted as the heir to Michael Jordan's throne, LeBron was a prospect like no other. From...
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan made headlines this week, when the legendary NFL star was off his morning show for the second time in about a week. The legendary New York Giants star lives a pretty busy life, so he likely just had other responsibilities to fulfill during his time away from the show.
Popculture
Nia Long Steps out in LA Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long has been dealing with an incredibly difficult situation as of late. It was recently reported that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics after allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with one of the franchise's female staffers. In light of the scandal, Long has been seen out and about in Los Angeles during which she was asked how she's been coping, per TMZ.
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors' practice released
Draymond Green recently had an altercation with Golden State Warriors rising star Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a leak of the footage on Friday and released it. The reasons for the altercation are unknown for the time being, and there is no audio in the footage. Poole and Green appeared to...
