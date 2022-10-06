ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Rosemount rises to occasion again to remain unbeaten

By by Mike Shaughnessy
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ak4BK_0iOtS91e00

Ritter’s field goal is the difference in victory at Lakeville South

Within nine days, Rosemount defeated the No. 1 team in Class 6A football at home, then went on the road to beat the defending state champion.

And while it’s barely halfway through the regular-season schedule, the Irish know they are on the verge of something special – if they can stay the course. For them, staying the course means against teams like Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, which are accustomed to imposing their will on opponents.

“What we’ve accomplished so far is special. There are not too many teams that can do what we just did,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said moments after the Irish defeated 2021 Class 6A champion Lakeville South 10-7 on Sept. 30. “This is big. This is smash-mouth football and it’s hard. The guys have embraced it. They want to be special and we’ve set ourselves up in a good spot right now.”

In back-to-back victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, the Irish (5-0) got big stops from their defense early to keep the game close until the offense gained traction. Rosemount had just 174 yards of offense against Lakeville South but put together two clutch drives – 74 yards on 12 plays in the third quarter, concluding with quarterback Landon Danner’s 4-yard touchdown run, and a 53-yard possession in the fourth quarter leading to a 35-yard go-ahead field goal by Max Ritter with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining.

Rosemount, ranked third in Class 6A, held sixth-ranked Lakeville South to 206 yards. By comparison, South running back Carson Hansen gained 322 yards in a victory over Farmington the previous week.

“Nobody tried to make their own plays. Everybody just worked as a unit. We worked with one heartbeat,” defensive lineman Hayden Bills said. “This is two weeks in a row we’ve done it.”

Lakeville South (3-2) had a 23-game winning streak broken in a 21-6 loss at Eden Prairie on Sept. 16. Last week, the Cougars’ 18-game home winning streak ended. South hadn’t lost on its home turf since Sept. 6, 2019, when they were edged by Rosemount 17-14.

“I think we executed our plan on defense,” South coach Ben Burk said. “If you allow 10 points, you hope that’s enough to win. But we had two many plays where we went backward, and the thing with our offense is you can’t go backward.

“The only thing we can do is move forward and grow and recommit and find ways to get better. We’re not going to blow everything up and start over. But we’ll find ways to incrementally get better.”

Erdmann said the Rosemount offense didn’t play well in the first half. The Irish managed only two first downs before halftime, but the Rosemount defense was making things tough for its opponent, too. Lakeville South drove into Rosemount territory on its first two possessions, only to lose the ball on downs each time.

South’s third possession started at the Rosemount 49-yard line after a 14-yard, deflected punt. Ryder Patterson caught a 28-yard pass from Jacob Royse on the drive, then carried the ball on the last three plays, finally crashing through to the end zone on a 5-yard run.

Twelve running plays, plus a personal foul on the Lakeville South defense, led to Danner’s game-tying touchdown run with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

The next five possessions – three by Lakeville South, two by Rosemount – produced no points with each team being careful not to surrender field position. Rosemount then took over at its 29 with 7:07 remaining. Six running plays, two each by Will Priest, Jermaine Richardson and Jackson Ganser, moved the ball to the South 47, then a 22-yard run by Danner took the ball to field-goal range. The Irish reached the South 18 before calling on Ritter.

The snap was high, disrupting the timing, but Danner got the ball down and Ritter got enough of it to clear the crossbar from 35 yards.

Ritter, a senior who is 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season, said he had not kicked a game-winner at any level previously. “I didn’t know what to expect or how to feel, but I went out there and I was just ready,” Ritter said. “That’s something I’ll remember forever.”

Rosemount held Hansen, who has 860 rushing yards this season, to 73 yards on 13 carries. Danner led the Irish in rushing with 68 yards. South’s Patterson had six tackles on defense and caught three passes for 34 yards.

Being in the Metro Gold South subdistrict, where several of the state’s top-ranked Class 6A teams are assigned, means there are few if any breathers for Rosemount and Lakeville South. Lakeville South plays on the road at 7 p.m. Friday at Prior Lake, which won its first four games before losing to Eden Prairie last week.

Rosemount is home Friday against Farmington, which is 1-4 this year but defeated the Irish last season. The Irish play Prior Lake the following week before closing the regular season against a resurgent Burnsville program.

Bills said the Irish don’t mind being challenged.

“Those are the type of games we want to play,” he said. “That’s what we like. We’re a team that rises to the occasion. And we don’t want to play scrubs. We don’t want to play easy teams; we want to better ourselves.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
ROSEMOUNT, MN
gophersports.com

‘U’ Uses Dominant Third Period to Secure Sweep

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's Hockey team closed out a conference-play sweep with a 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota sweeps on opening weekend for the first time since 2019. Minnesota (2-0-0) got on the board early again thanks to Lizi Norton's first goal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles fall to Shakopee in Saturday matinee

In a game that was scheduled to be played Friday night under the lights in Shakopee, but moved to Saturday afternoon, the fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles fell to sixth-rated Shakopee 31-14 at Vaughan Stadium.  Shakopee opened the scoring on their first offensive series with a 74-yard touchdown run by senior Garrison Monroe.  Gusty winds were [...]
SHAKOPEE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Prior Lake, MN
City
Farmington, MN
Lakeville, MN
Football
City
Lakeville, MN
Rosemount, MN
Sports
Lakeville, MN
Sports
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
KARE 11

Edina High School introduces new security measures

EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North. One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The...
EDINA, MN
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WJON

Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake

BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
255
Followers
297
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy