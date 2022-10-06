Rosemount rises to occasion again to remain unbeaten

Ritter’s field goal is the difference in victory at Lakeville South

Within nine days, Rosemount defeated the No. 1 team in Class 6A football at home, then went on the road to beat the defending state champion.

And while it’s barely halfway through the regular-season schedule, the Irish know they are on the verge of something special – if they can stay the course. For them, staying the course means against teams like Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, which are accustomed to imposing their will on opponents.

“What we’ve accomplished so far is special. There are not too many teams that can do what we just did,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said moments after the Irish defeated 2021 Class 6A champion Lakeville South 10-7 on Sept. 30. “This is big. This is smash-mouth football and it’s hard. The guys have embraced it. They want to be special and we’ve set ourselves up in a good spot right now.”

In back-to-back victories over Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, the Irish (5-0) got big stops from their defense early to keep the game close until the offense gained traction. Rosemount had just 174 yards of offense against Lakeville South but put together two clutch drives – 74 yards on 12 plays in the third quarter, concluding with quarterback Landon Danner’s 4-yard touchdown run, and a 53-yard possession in the fourth quarter leading to a 35-yard go-ahead field goal by Max Ritter with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining.

Rosemount, ranked third in Class 6A, held sixth-ranked Lakeville South to 206 yards. By comparison, South running back Carson Hansen gained 322 yards in a victory over Farmington the previous week.

“Nobody tried to make their own plays. Everybody just worked as a unit. We worked with one heartbeat,” defensive lineman Hayden Bills said. “This is two weeks in a row we’ve done it.”

Lakeville South (3-2) had a 23-game winning streak broken in a 21-6 loss at Eden Prairie on Sept. 16. Last week, the Cougars’ 18-game home winning streak ended. South hadn’t lost on its home turf since Sept. 6, 2019, when they were edged by Rosemount 17-14.

“I think we executed our plan on defense,” South coach Ben Burk said. “If you allow 10 points, you hope that’s enough to win. But we had two many plays where we went backward, and the thing with our offense is you can’t go backward.

“The only thing we can do is move forward and grow and recommit and find ways to get better. We’re not going to blow everything up and start over. But we’ll find ways to incrementally get better.”

Erdmann said the Rosemount offense didn’t play well in the first half. The Irish managed only two first downs before halftime, but the Rosemount defense was making things tough for its opponent, too. Lakeville South drove into Rosemount territory on its first two possessions, only to lose the ball on downs each time.

South’s third possession started at the Rosemount 49-yard line after a 14-yard, deflected punt. Ryder Patterson caught a 28-yard pass from Jacob Royse on the drive, then carried the ball on the last three plays, finally crashing through to the end zone on a 5-yard run.

Twelve running plays, plus a personal foul on the Lakeville South defense, led to Danner’s game-tying touchdown run with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

The next five possessions – three by Lakeville South, two by Rosemount – produced no points with each team being careful not to surrender field position. Rosemount then took over at its 29 with 7:07 remaining. Six running plays, two each by Will Priest, Jermaine Richardson and Jackson Ganser, moved the ball to the South 47, then a 22-yard run by Danner took the ball to field-goal range. The Irish reached the South 18 before calling on Ritter.

The snap was high, disrupting the timing, but Danner got the ball down and Ritter got enough of it to clear the crossbar from 35 yards.

Ritter, a senior who is 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season, said he had not kicked a game-winner at any level previously. “I didn’t know what to expect or how to feel, but I went out there and I was just ready,” Ritter said. “That’s something I’ll remember forever.”

Rosemount held Hansen, who has 860 rushing yards this season, to 73 yards on 13 carries. Danner led the Irish in rushing with 68 yards. South’s Patterson had six tackles on defense and caught three passes for 34 yards.

Being in the Metro Gold South subdistrict, where several of the state’s top-ranked Class 6A teams are assigned, means there are few if any breathers for Rosemount and Lakeville South. Lakeville South plays on the road at 7 p.m. Friday at Prior Lake, which won its first four games before losing to Eden Prairie last week.

Rosemount is home Friday against Farmington, which is 1-4 this year but defeated the Irish last season. The Irish play Prior Lake the following week before closing the regular season against a resurgent Burnsville program.

Bills said the Irish don’t mind being challenged.

“Those are the type of games we want to play,” he said. “That’s what we like. We’re a team that rises to the occasion. And we don’t want to play scrubs. We don’t want to play easy teams; we want to better ourselves.”