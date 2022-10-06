ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd scoffs at rumors of feud with sister Ashley Judd: 'Fighting over what?'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The Judd sisters are not fighting over mother Naomi Judd's will, Wynonna Judd insisted in a new interview.

In the latest issue of People magazine , the country musician strongly denied rumors of a family feud brewing over the late Naomi Judd's estate. Wynonna also clarified that — while she and Ashley Judd were reportedly left out of their mother's final will and testament — the siblings will eventually "split" Naomi's estate when the matriarch's husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, dies.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley?'" Wynonna told People. "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

Not long after Naomi Judd died by suicide in April at age 76, court documents revealed that the country music legend had named Strickland executor of her estate. Reports of Strickland's appointment surfaced along with whispers of a rift between singer Wynonna Judd and actor Ashley Judd.

"I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me — who knows stuff like this," she continued. "I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Publicly, Wynonna and Ashley Judd have presented a united front while grieving the loss of their mother. In May, both sisters attended the medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame — where Wynonna and Naomi Judd's music act, the Judds, was inducted into the hall — and paid tearful tribute to their mother together.

"Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion," Wynonna told People. "It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

"As sisters, we disagree on so much," she added. "But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"

Though Wynonna acknowledged that she and her younger sister "are very different people," they've recently learned they have "more in common" than not. Ultimately, Wynonna said her sibling bond with Ashley is "the most powerful" relationship in her life.

"We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it and nobody got hurt," said Wynonna, who recently embarked on the Judds' final concert tour without her mother and singing partner .

"In my disagreements with Ashley and Mom, I never gave up loving them, because I knew behind all that, there was someplace to meet and connect upon," she added. "I tell people: Try to find something that you have in common. Ashley and I, when it all goes to hell, can play cards and get along."

