Sea urchins aren’t very large, but the spiny sea creatures are causing big problems for ocean habitats. Masses of urchins are known to sweep through kelp beds. Dr. Paul Carnell of Deakin University described them to CBS News as being “almost like little armies moving along, and clearing everything in their path." But there is one way to address the urchin threat: by eating them. "We can eat it and help solve an environmental problem at the same time," Carnell continued.

WILDLIFE ・ 7 DAYS AGO