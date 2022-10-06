Read full article on original website
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
KRMG
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales A large group of orcas and a pair of humpback whales seemingly harassed each other for hours. (NCD)
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Great White Sharks Gather at Site of Fatal Attack
Though a pair of orca whales are hunting them, a marine biologist told Newsweek, while "predator avoidance is a possibility, we cannot discount other factors."
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled
What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As Norwegian Whalers Slaughter More Than 580 Whales During The 2022 Season, The Highest Number In Six Years
In defiance of a 40-year-old international agreement to protect whales, Norway allowed for the slaughter of at least 580 whales in less than six months during the 2022 whaling season. Sadly, Norway continues to kill far more whales than any other nation and this year’s slaughter marks the highest number of whales senselessly killed for their meat in six years.
insideedition.com
Scientists Want to Help Solve Invasive Sea Urchin Problem by Eating Them
Sea urchins aren’t very large, but the spiny sea creatures are causing big problems for ocean habitats. Masses of urchins are known to sweep through kelp beds. Dr. Paul Carnell of Deakin University described them to CBS News as being “almost like little armies moving along, and clearing everything in their path." But there is one way to address the urchin threat: by eating them. "We can eat it and help solve an environmental problem at the same time," Carnell continued.
msn.com
Invasive 'green crabs' exploding in number, disrupting New England ecosystems
Along much of the New England coastline, there is a problem some 200 years in the making. Green crabs have been slowly taking over coastal ecosystems. They're not hard to find. “They like to eat a lot and reproduce a lot and take over all the habitat ... here's another...
WATCH: Fisherman Reels in ‘Wolffish,’ And It’s a Bloodthirsty Sea Monster
The Atlantic wolffish goes by many names, “sea wolf” and “devil fish” being two of the most accurately terrifying. Like wolves, wolf fish are carnivores. Unlike wolves, however, wolffish are devoid of really any endearing characteristics. Wolves are relatives of man’s best friend, after all. And...
