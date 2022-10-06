Lindsay Lohan has grown up in the public eye since she was just a child. From starring in The Parent Trap to Mean Girls, the New York City native has come a long way in her acting career. Although she took some time away from the spotlight for a few years, Lindsay is returning to the big screen in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas. While she’s enjoying her newfound projects, Lindsay has faced plastic surgery rumors from fans who believe her appearance has changed. So, did she ever go under the knife?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 HOURS AGO