Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lindsay Lohan Does Not Comment on Plastic Surgery Rumors: See Her Transformation Photos
Lindsay Lohan has grown up in the public eye since she was just a child. From starring in The Parent Trap to Mean Girls, the New York City native has come a long way in her acting career. Although she took some time away from the spotlight for a few years, Lindsay is returning to the big screen in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas. While she’s enjoying her newfound projects, Lindsay has faced plastic surgery rumors from fans who believe her appearance has changed. So, did she ever go under the knife?
‘I’m a secret Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles fan’: Nick Helm’s honest playlist
The comedian loves Kiss at karaoke and Motörhead in bed, but he’s strictly MOR in the back of an Uber – not that he would ever tell you
Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'
Pop singer Lizzo referenced Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye (Kanye West) during a concert in Toronto, after the rapper criticized the mainstream media's promotion of obesity.
RELATED PEOPLE
A new start after 60: ‘I started to experiment upcycling old clothes – and they sold’
Herbie Mensah was a shopaholic soul boy who modelled for Vivienne Westwood and made a single with Pete Waterman. After 20 years working in social care, he has returned to his first love with a stall at Portobello Market
Ancient Soul review – beguiling, beautiful study of sulphur miners in Java
A mix of fiction and ethno-doc, this portrait of life on Indonesia is doesn’t quite reach the soulfulness of its models Apichatpong Weerasethakul or Lav Diaz
Comments / 0