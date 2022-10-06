Read full article on original website
Do Rocket League Cosmetics Transfer to Sideswipe?
Rocket League Sideswipe is getting more and more competitive, which means players will want to transfer their cosmetics from the main game to flex on their opponents. It has almost been a full year since Rocket League Sideswipe's debut in November 2021 and, each season, brings handfuls of new cosmetic items to help deck out your car. Though there are a decent amount of cosmetics that have been introduced into the mobile game, it still does not compare to the number in the main game. Currently the Sideswipe is in its fifth season whereas the original Rocket League is in its eighth. There is even a database to keep track of how many items there are in the main game.
Marauders War Bonds Explained: How to Use and Where to Find Them
There has been some confusion surrounding war bonds in the tactical first-person multiplayer looter shooter, Marauders. Debuting Oct. 3, this game is set in a sci-fi battleground and gives players the opportunity to explore and raid various bases. From frigates, to prisons, to agricultural hubs, war bonds are found everywhere. Here is a breakdown on how to maximize your loot with war bonds.
Best Armaguerra 43 Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Warzone's Armaguerra 43 is a powerful SMG when used with the correct loadout. While not as high tier as the PPSh, the Armaguerra 43 is an excellent gun in the right hands and with the proper loadout. Players using this gun will notice that the Armaguerra 43 has incredible damage when up close and can be a fight changer when in the right hands.
