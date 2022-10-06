Rocket League Sideswipe is getting more and more competitive, which means players will want to transfer their cosmetics from the main game to flex on their opponents. It has almost been a full year since Rocket League Sideswipe's debut in November 2021 and, each season, brings handfuls of new cosmetic items to help deck out your car. Though there are a decent amount of cosmetics that have been introduced into the mobile game, it still does not compare to the number in the main game. Currently the Sideswipe is in its fifth season whereas the original Rocket League is in its eighth. There is even a database to keep track of how many items there are in the main game.

