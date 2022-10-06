Dayton blaze leaves 2 homes damaged
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire damaged two Dayton homes Thursday afternoon.
According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews were called to the 6200 block of Wellington Place Drive on reports of a structure fire. Crews on the scene reported that a two-story building was showing smoke and fire. The heat and flames spread, melting the siding on a neighboring home.
Crews searched the home and then worked to contain the fire.
It is unknown what may have caused the fire at this time. No injuries have been reported.
