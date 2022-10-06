Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
Register Citizen
Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents
DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor
She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
Register Citizen
Middletown counters downtown drug activity with recovery services, positive activities
MIDDLETOWN — The small park at the corner of Main and Ferry streets downtown recently reopened as part of partnership between police and St. Vincent de Paul Middletown to provide a pleasant space for people to congregate and engage in positive activities off the main road. Several downtown merchants,...
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
Register Citizen
Hamden moms worry students won't get equal access to field trips amid funding challenges
When Sariel Alessi was growing up, school field trips made a big impact on her. “When I did get to go on a field trip, that was like a big light in my life,” she said. “All children deserve to have them, and I really identify with kids from underserved populations.”
Register Citizen
Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life
MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
Register Citizen
Stamford's AITE high school taps former music teacher for assistant principal role
STAMFORD — A former choir and piano teacher was recently named assistant principal of Stamford Public School's smallest high school. Jessica Prince, who also served as a senior class advisor, was appointed to her new role at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering by Superintendent Tamu Lucero. Prince...
Register Citizen
Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments
TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
NewsTimes
From a 20-year hobby to a business, New Milford resident to open store specializing in aquatics
NEW MILFORD — After turning his longtime hobby into a small business, Cameron Atherton anticipates opening a retail location for his business YoCamron’s Aquatics in New Milford later this fall. A resident of New Milford, Atherton said he’s been into aquatics as a hobby for 20 years and...
Register Citizen
Brookfield students' time capsule to show future generations 'how people lived' in 2022
BROOKFIELD — Decals, pencils, and a historical society book on the history of Brookfield. Lanyards given to the high school’s senior class, letters, and a mask labeled with the high school’s logo. A neatly wrapped hard drive with pictures from all over the town, such as the...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield grain building to be turned into businesses and apartments — including 2 affordable units
RIDGEFIELD — The addition of affordable housing units was among a handful of special conditions recently approved by the town's Planning & Zoning Commission for the construction of a mixed use commercial and residential building at 34 Bailey Ave. Other special conditions that were approved for the project at...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Register Citizen
Litchfield's Katalyst Kennels serves families, law enforcement with dogs trained for K9 units, narcotics detection
LITCHFIELD — A sign in front of Katalyst Kennels shows the face of a black Labrador retriever and the words, “Welcome. We already know you’re here.”. Judging from the spontaneous canine chorus from inside the building at 568 Torrington Road when a visitor arrives, the sign is accurate.
Register Citizen
Columbus Day parade returns to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Columbus Day parade and street festival is making a full return to the city after a two-year hiatus. The parade will take place on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Madison Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The parade is bigger than ever, according to a statement from the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. But that's not the only change.
