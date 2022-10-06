ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Register Citizen

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents

DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
DARIEN, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor

She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Register Citizen

Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life

MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments

TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
TORRINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Columbus Day parade returns to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Columbus Day parade and street festival is making a full return to the city after a two-year hiatus. The parade will take place on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Madison Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The parade is bigger than ever, according to a statement from the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. But that's not the only change.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

