Firefighters for a Safer Suncoast will host a live telephone town hall meeting with Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The meeting allows the public to join the community conversation about the upcoming fire district vote and speak directly with Davidson from the comfort of their own home. Firefighters for a Safer Suncoast will contact those who have registered to connect to the meeting.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO