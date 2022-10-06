Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Florida
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in Tampa
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — The Sea Tow Foundation recently opened its 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner Program. The program started in 2008 with a single location where boaters could borrow and return life jackets for a safe day on the water. Thanks to grant funding from the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, corporate sponsors and individual donors, the program has since grown to be the largest life jacket loaner program in the world.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin OKs funding for affordable housing project
DUNEDIN — City officials have high hopes that a 63-unit affordable housing project will be built on the east end of town. Commissioners voted 5-0 on Sept. 13 to make a commitment of $610,000 for the development, called the Flats on Main Street, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project is slated for property just west of Keene Road on the north side of Main Street.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin: Residents' personal info not compromised in 'cybersecurity incident'
City of Dunedin officials discovered a cybersecurity incident impacting its network environment on Oct. 4. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing. The city said it will provide additional updates as appropriate. A city statement reads:. The City Water and Wastewater Treatment facilities are secure and operational. City phones are working, utility...
Beach Beacon
Fall family fun is on the way to Dunedin
October, one of the happiest and “bewitching” times of the year, includes celebrating fall festivals and activities, and setting up those “frightfully wonderful” Halloween decorations. Besides looking forward to the fall season with changes in weather and colors of leaves, it’s the time of year for...
Beach Beacon
Fire chief to address upcoming vote
Firefighters for a Safer Suncoast will host a live telephone town hall meeting with Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The meeting allows the public to join the community conversation about the upcoming fire district vote and speak directly with Davidson from the comfort of their own home. Firefighters for a Safer Suncoast will contact those who have registered to connect to the meeting.
Beach Beacon
Letter to the editor: Remembering farm animals
I just learned about World Day for Farmed Animals, which was Oct. 2 (Gandhi's birthdate). It has been around since 1983 and is meant to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed for food each year. Like many, I always considered farm animals only as a source of food....
