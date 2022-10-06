Read full article on original website
Biden's equity-obsessed education secretary dodging academic priorities amid 'catastrophic' reading scores
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona left out academics from a statement about schooling priorities as literacy rates plummeted nationwide.
Fox17
Jan. 6 defendants in D.C. jail want to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay
WASHINGTON — Close to three dozen people currently residing in Washington D.C.'s jail, charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, believe they are living in inhumane conditions. So, they requested they be moved to Guantanamo Bay, NBC News and NPR reported. In...
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
