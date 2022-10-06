Read full article on original website
Alea
3d ago
Blah blah all garbage. There is no ban. Now we can purchase as many as we want. You want to save the world start with the post office putting 3 lbs of garbage in my mailbox every single day🙄
Kyle
3d ago
very rarely if ever did normal hardworking, blue collar folk such as myself ever wasted the single use plastic bags, they lined trash cans in nearly every room in our homes. but I suppose our hi dollar politicians (do nothings) never thought of that
Alexandra Weghofer
3d ago
I would like to know why this wasn't brought to vote in NJ??? We need far less government control not more! I can't wait until dictator Murphy is out of office and we hopefully get someone competent to fix his mess!
New Jersey Globe
RNC chair coming to N.J. to boost Kean
Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel will be in New Jersey next Saturday to headline a rally for GOP congressional candidate Tom Kean, Jr. in the 7th district. The event at the Belvidere American Legion is being hosted by Warren County GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, a former Republican State Chairman and a candidate for the New Jersey State Senate.
987thecoast.com
Limited Groceries in Paper Bags May Return to New Jersey
New Jersey may soon permit the very limited return of paper bags to supermarkets. These bags would still be banned for in-store purchases but would be allowed for home delivery and curbside pick up. New Jersey residents are complaining about a glut of reusable bags after the plastic bag ban went into effect.
Gothamist.com
In NJ, landlords and home sellers don't have to warn you about past floods. This bill would change that.
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would warn prospective tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed. The flood disclosure proposal comes almost exactly a year after the remnants of...
New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip
In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
New Jersey Globe
Peace activist David Frost, who ran for U.S. Senate in N.J. in 1966 and vice president in 1968, dies at 96
Dr. David Frost, a peace activist who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 1966 and then ran as comedian Dick Gregory’s vice presidential candidate on the Peace and Freedom ticket in 1968, died on September 28. He was 96. Frost died at his home...
Fetterman urges hometown crowd to ‘send me to D.C. and send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey’
Editor’s note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman stepped on stage in the Weis Arena on Saturday waving to the welcoming hometown crowd that responded with rousing applause and shouts.
What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?. What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?. What are the deadlines I need to know?. Below are...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects
Nine of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with results from two elections not yet reported. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey GOP embraces vote-by-mail, early voting, Hugin says
In a departure from many other Republicans across the nation, New Jersey GOP State Chairman Bob Hugin is encouraging are voters to utilize vote-by-mail and early voting platforms in advance of next month’s general election after national Republicans discredited mail-in ballots two years ago. “The law is the law,”...
New Jersey Globe
Hugin backs early N.J. presidential primary in 2024
Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s bid to move the 2024 New Jersey presidential primary to earlier in the cycle as a way of expanding the state’s relevance. “I am very supportive of that,” said Hugin, stressing that he was voicing a personal position and...
Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200
Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
insidernj.com
Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’
SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
Do New Jersey Schools Have A Segregation Issue? A Lawsuit Suggests So...
In 1947, New Jersey formally illegalized segregation in schools. On paper, racial segregation is a thing of the past in the Garden State. However, real life seems to have other plans. It's now 2022...and we're still fighting to actually have schools show inclusion.
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
