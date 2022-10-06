ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 120

Alea
3d ago

Blah blah all garbage. There is no ban. Now we can purchase as many as we want. You want to save the world start with the post office putting 3 lbs of garbage in my mailbox every single day🙄

Reply(18)
63
Kyle
3d ago

very rarely if ever did normal hardworking, blue collar folk such as myself ever wasted the single use plastic bags, they lined trash cans in nearly every room in our homes. but I suppose our hi dollar politicians (do nothings) never thought of that

Reply(3)
41
Alexandra Weghofer
3d ago

I would like to know why this wasn't brought to vote in NJ??? We need far less government control not more! I can't wait until dictator Murphy is out of office and we hopefully get someone competent to fix his mess!

Reply(4)
46
New Jersey Globe

RNC chair coming to N.J. to boost Kean

Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel will be in New Jersey next Saturday to headline a rally for GOP congressional candidate Tom Kean, Jr. in the 7th district. The event at the Belvidere American Legion is being hosted by Warren County GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, a former Republican State Chairman and a candidate for the New Jersey State Senate.
POLITICS
987thecoast.com

Limited Groceries in Paper Bags May Return to New Jersey

New Jersey may soon permit the very limited return of paper bags to supermarkets. These bags would still be banned for in-store purchases but would be allowed for home delivery and curbside pick up. New Jersey residents are complaining about a glut of reusable bags after the plastic bag ban went into effect.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
RESTAURANTS
State
New Jersey State
#Senate Committee#Plastic Bags#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nj Advance Media
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey GOP embraces vote-by-mail, early voting, Hugin says

In a departure from many other Republicans across the nation, New Jersey GOP State Chairman Bob Hugin is encouraging are voters to utilize vote-by-mail and early voting platforms in advance of next month’s general election after national Republicans discredited mail-in ballots two years ago. “The law is the law,”...
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Hugin backs early N.J. presidential primary in 2024

Republican State Chairman Bob Hugin supports Gov. Phil Murphy’s bid to move the 2024 New Jersey presidential primary to earlier in the cycle as a way of expanding the state’s relevance. “I am very supportive of that,” said Hugin, stressing that he was voicing a personal position and...
ELECTIONS
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
INCOME TAX
insidernj.com

Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’

SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?

What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
POLITICS

