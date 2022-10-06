ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

East Texas News

House fire claims 3 lives

House fire claims 3 lives

TRINITY COUNTY — Three Trinity County residents were killed on Oct. 6 as the result of a house fire. Emily Gideon, 36, and two daughters, Braley, 10, and Annabelle, 7, were killed. According to a release from Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency personnel were notified at about midnight on Oct....
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe's arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries "do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches police investigating shooting that left 1 wounded

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Thursday night. The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in Oak Hill Plaza around 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and located a female inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries and is expected to survive.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010

10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Corrigan man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Corrigan man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. 29-year-old Gino Morales was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to authorities. On Wednesday around 7:05 p.m., PCSO received a 911 call […]
CORRIGAN, TX
KTRE

Angelina County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor's father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, "shot a juvenile's father following a disturbance in a front yard" outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was "identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Update on Corrigan man jailed on murder charges

A man suspected of murder is behind bars at the Polk County Jail following an incident in a Corrigan neighborhood Wednesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim...
CORRIGAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBER ALERT-KIDNAPPED BABY LIVINGSTON

The victim is a 2-week-old white/female Sonni Meilike who was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect is a white female non-custodial mother who absconded with the child. CALL 911 IF ANY INFORMATION.
LIVINGSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER

FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

