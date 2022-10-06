Read full article on original website
Related
ulyssesnews.com
Community Briefs - October 7, 2022
There is no Chamber Coffee this Friday morning. If your business or organization is interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at 620-356-4700. The Ulysses Community blood drive will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from noon to 6:00 PM in the South Room of the Grant County Civic Center.
westernkansasnews.com
Strong first half and a potent passing attack propel Garden City to win over Ulysses
Garden City, Kansas (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Buffaloes (5-1) (1-1) added something different to their offensive attack Friday night vs. the Ulysses Tigers (1-5) (1-2) as they doubled their total of passing touchdowns from three to six in a 49-6 victory. In fact, the air attack got going early on the third play of the game Caleb Wiese delivered a 56-yard strike to Jerry Arteaga and he raced into the endzone. The Buffaloes got started from there and never looked back.
Police chase ends in crash in southwest Kansas
A 27-year-old Oklahoma man is in the hospital after a pickup crash in Grant County early Friday morning.
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscbnews.net
A Silent Second Half for Skins
For the second straight week, the Liberal Redskins were shut out in the second half. Despite an improved second half by the LHS defense Friday night at Great Bend Memorial Stadium, the Great Bend Panthers defeated the Liberal Redskins 28-14 on a damp and gray night with rain showers off and on. It’s Liberal’s third straight loss.
Comments / 0