Garden City, Kansas (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Buffaloes (5-1) (1-1) added something different to their offensive attack Friday night vs. the Ulysses Tigers (1-5) (1-2) as they doubled their total of passing touchdowns from three to six in a 49-6 victory. In fact, the air attack got going early on the third play of the game Caleb Wiese delivered a 56-yard strike to Jerry Arteaga and he raced into the endzone. The Buffaloes got started from there and never looked back.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO